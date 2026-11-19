Colorado State men's basketball rallies from a 14-point deficit to beat North Dakota State 71-64 at Moby Arena. Carey Booth records a double-double as the Rams improve to 4-1 before heading to the Maui Invitational.

Colorado State men's basketball defeated North Dakota State with a final score of 71-64 at Moby Arena in Fort Collins on Wednesday. The Rams secured the victory by overcoming a significant 14-point first-half deficit, improving their season record to 4-1. This win served as a critical bounce-back effort for the program following its first loss of the season earlier in the week.

Rams Overcome First-Half Deficit

North Dakota State controlled the early pace, taking a 14-point lead at 39-25 with 1:31 remaining in the first half. The Bison extended their advantage to 10 points with 15:14 left in the game before Colorado State began its comeback. The Rams erased the deficit and took their first lead since the opening minutes, eventually extending their run to 20-3.

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Key Player Performances

Kyle Jorgensen led all scorers for Colorado State with 17 points. Carey Booth recorded his third double-double of the season, contributing 15 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Pascarelli provided a crucial momentum shift by hitting a three-pointer that gave the Rams the lead with 10:43 remaining in the contest.

Shooting Statistics and Defense

Colorado State shot poorly from the field in the first half, finishing at 34.8 percent overall. The team improved significantly in the second half, shooting 45 percent from the floor and 78.6 percent from the free-throw line. The Rams also won the rebounding battle 38-34, outscoring the Bison 20-6 in the paint during the second period.

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Coach and Player Reactions

Head coach Ali Farokhmanesh described the first half as uncharitable but praised the defensive effort that sparked the offense. Guard Jase Butler noted that the team maintained the right mentality, sticking to their identity to chip away at the lead. The victory provided much-needed rest and health management before the upcoming tournament schedule.

Maui Invitational Schedule

The Rams will now travel to the Maui Invitational, beginning their tournament play against Arizona on Monday. Colorado State faces either Providence or VCU on Tuesday before concluding the event on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined. The team aims to be fully rested and healthy for the three games scheduled in three days.