CSU is currently ranked last among all FBS teams with 47.6 points and 555.4 yards allowed per contest. They are 11.1 points behind the next-to-last team in that category and 59.7 yards behind the next-to-last team in that one.

Colorado State head coach Jim Mora, right, confers with defensive coordinator Kenny McClendon on Nov. 7 against Boise State. After last Saturday’s 73-7 loss to Washington State, the Colorado State defense is reaching lows never seen before for the program, and near those rarely seen in Football Bowl Subdivision annals altogether.

A season that started off with back-to-back wins and decent defensive performances turned ugly in a hurry beginning with a Week 3 home loss to BYU. With two games left — beginning with Saturday’s road contest at Fresno State — the Rams will be looking to avoid finishing the year with some dubious defensive distinctions, but it may be too late for that.

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CSU is currently ranked last among all FBS teams with 47.6 points allowed per game and 555.4 yards surrendered per contest. That is 11.1 points per game more than the next-to-last team in that category, Southern Mississippi, and 59.7 yards behind the next-to-last team in that one, West Virginia. The Rams are also surrendering 8.4 yards per play, the worst mark in the FBS and 1.37 yards worse than the next-to-last ranked team .

CSU’s 297.6 rushing yards allowed per game are also the worst. There is almost no chance the Rams can pass either of those teams in points or yards allowed per game in their final two games and not finish as the worst defense in college football this season.

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CSU head coach Jim Mora, who has a long history of being a defensive-minded leader at both the college and NFL levels, has been unable to answer the question of why the defense has been so porous this season.

“It seems so simple in practice and it seems so simple in a meeting room when you’ve got a clicker in your hand and you can run it back and forth and you can slow it down and you can teach that way,” Mora said after the Rams lost 64-38 to Boise State. “But then when the lights come on and you’re playing an opponent that’s going to go at warp speed and has really good players and is one of the top-ranked teams in the country, things change.

” Mora then went on to say that, eventually, the Rams’ defense will be something to be proud of. It just won’t be this season. Beginning with that BYU game in which the Rams allowed 41 points and 559 yards to the Cougars, CSU has allowed at least 30 points and 460 yards per game in their past eight contests.

Excluding a 31-point, 464-yard game against Utah State, the Rams have given up at least 49 points and 542 yards in the other seven games. Boise State running back Juelz Goff, center, is tackled after catching a pass by Colorado State linebackers Antarron Turner, left, and Oumar Diomande in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Fort Collins, Colo.

Texas State scored 66 points and had 716 yards of offense, Boise State 64 points and 669 yards, and Washington State 73 points and 674 yards in CSU’s three worst defensive games of the season. Four of CSU’s five worst two-game defensive totals in program history have occurred this season, including the top two.

The Rams gave up 115 between Texas State and San Diego State ; 115 between UTSA and Oregon State ; 122 between Oregon State and Texas State ; and 137 between Boise State and Washington State . Not even a mid-season personnel change helped the situation. At UTSA, cameras caught Mora and then-defensive coordinator Tyson Summers shouting at each other.

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Then, the next week against Oregon State, Mora relieved Summers of his play-calling duties in the first half. Summers then left the field on his own and was no longer with the program after the game. Defensive play-calling duties then fell to Kenny McClendon, a defensive coach Mora brought with him from UConn. Summers was the defensive coordinator under previous head coach Jay Norvell and was the interim coach after Norvell was fired in the middle of the 2025 season.

Mora trusted Summers enough to retain him, but things began to fall apart for the two in the first part of the season.

“We got a little bit of a late start on it, which is my fault,” Mora said after McClendon became the play-caller. “It’s hard to teach a new scheme mid-season. It’s forced me to really dig and go back to the basics of the fundamentals of defensive football, which I love. ” The CSU record for most points per game allowed in a season is 41.8, in 1981.

Its low mark for yards per game allowed is 465.8, in 1985. While the season will likely go down as the worst for the program defensively, the Rams are also in danger of having one of the worst defenses in college football history. The most points allowed in a single season and points per game given up in FBS history was 632 and 52.7 by the 2019 UMass team.

With two games remaining, the Rams have given up 476 total points and 47.6 per contest. The 2018 UConn team, prior to Mora’s hire, holds the record for most yards allowed in a season with 7,409. CSU has allowed 5,554.