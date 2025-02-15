Colorado Snow Totals: Significant Accumulation Across the State

The National Weather Service reports heavy snowfall in various parts of Colorado between February 14-15, 2025, with Crested Butte experiencing the most significant accumulation.

The National Weather Service has reported notable snowfall accumulations across Colorado during the period of February 14-15, 2025, as of 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Various locations throughout the state experienced varying degrees of snowfall, ranging from a mere 0.1 inch in Grand Junction to a significant 16.9 inches recorded in Crested Butte. Arriola saw 6.5 inches of snow at 10:30 a.m., while Battlement Mesa accumulated 8 inches by 11:10 a.m. Cahone received 3 inches at 7 a.m.

, Carbondale 2 inches at the same time, and Cedar Hill 1.5 inches. Chromo reported 5.3 inches at 8 a.m., Colona 0.9 inch at 7:30 a.m., and El Jebel 4 inches at 8 a.m. Other notable accumulations included 10 inches in Pagosa Springs, 11 inches in Stoner, and 7 inches in Lewis. The Eagle area received a minimal 0.3 inch at 6:55 a.m., while Hayden recorded 1 inch at 7 a.m. and Los Alamos 1 inch at 6:36 a.m. Mesa also saw 3 inches at 7 a.m., Mount Crested Butte 14.5 inches at 7 a.m., Oak Creek 0.4 inch at 7 a.m., and Ridgway 1.3 inches at 7 a.m. Fruita reported 4 inches at 9 a.m., Iola 6.1 inches at 8 a.m., Parachute 5 inches at 9 a.m., San Miguel 6 inches at 3 p.m., Skyway 10 inches at 8 a.m., and Vail 4 inches at 7 a.m. Ensenada saw 2.8 inches at 7 a.m., and Dove Creek 5 inches at 9 a.m. .





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colorado Snowfall Weather Report National Weather Service February 2025

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado snow totals for Jan. 18, 2025Tynin Fries joined The Denver Post in 2018 as an intern. Then, she joined the team as a Digital Strategist and was promoted to Deputy Director of Audience in 2022. She is a proud ASU Cronkite alumna (godevs)! In between producing news and writing stories, Tynin is out exploring all that Colorado has to offer.

Read more »

Colorado snow totals for Jan. 19, 2025Joe Nguyen is a digital strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He has previously covered Colorado’s Asian-American communities as editor for Asian Avenue magazine and AsiaXpress.com.

Read more »

Colorado Snow Totals January 20, 2025The National Weather Service reported various snow totals across Colorado on January 20, 2025, ranging from 0.3 inches to 12.6 inches.

Read more »

Colorado Snow Totals for January 25, 2025The National Weather Service reports Colorado snow totals for January 25, 2025, as of 8:40 a.m. Saturday, covering various locations across the state.

Read more »

Colorado Snow Totals Reach Near-Normal Levels After Dry JanuaryA recent winter storm brought snow to various parts of Colorado, with some locations recording totals nearing normal levels after a dry January. The National Weather Service reported snow accumulation across several cities, including Boulder, Estes Park, Longmont, Peterson AFB, Poudre Park, and Sawpit.

Read more »

Colorado Snowfall Totals: January 26, 2025The National Weather Service reports on the snowfall totals across various locations in Colorado on January 26, 2025. The text includes specific snowfall amounts for numerous cities and mountain passes.

Read more »