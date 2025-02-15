Colorado Senate Approves Semiautomatic Weapons Bill With Major Changes

The Colorado Senate gave initial approval to a bill that would limit the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms, but with a major change allowing purchases under specific conditions. The bill, originally intended to ban the sale of semiautomatic weapons that accept detachable magazines, now allows for the sale to individuals who complete training, pass an exam, and undergo a background check similar to those required for concealed-carry permits.

The Colorado Senate gave initial approval to a bill that would limit the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms early Friday morning, after a major change allowing purchases. When lawmakers first took to the Senate floor for a day of lengthy debate Thursday, Senate Bill 3 would have banned the sale of semiautomatic weapons that accept detachable magazines.

That ban would have covered a large — if not total — swath of weapons that are colloquially considered assault weapons, though it wouldn’t have included most common handguns and shotguns. Now it would still allow those weapons to be sold to people who completed at least four hours of training, passed an exam and went through a vetting process similar to that required to obtain a concealed-carry permit.As of 11:30 p.m., the bill’s Democratic sponsors had reached a deal with Gov. Jared Polis’ office to insert a loophole in the measure, which would otherwise ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons that accept detachable magazines. That loophole, which would allow the sale of the weapons to people who complete training and background checks, was still being written and was expected for a vote shortly after midnight. The Senate was supposed to debate that measure, Senate Bill 3, first on Thursday morning, with extensive opposition from Republicans expected. But shortly before debate was set to begin, chamber leaders bumped the bill — which would ban the sale of many firearms that accept detachable magazines — to second in the queue, behind the labor bill, under a bill being drafted by legislative leaders with the backing of a prominent business group concerned about the state’s economic competitiveness.to calls from business groups and Gov. Jared Polis — amid industry concerns about a regulatory pile-on — to ease the cost of doing business in the state. “What we’re seeing is a canary-in-the-coal-mine situation,” said Loren Furman, the president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, which is supporting the draft legislation. “We’re Tuesday as they cited a pervasive fear of retaliation from former aides — but also questioned how to handle complaints against an elected peer. , has faced allegations of mistreating her aides, including that she attempted to withhold pay from workers, demoted and promoted aides without reason, had them do work around her house and more. She has denied any wrongdoing and said she’s being used as a “platform” by the aides’ union in its bid for collective bargaining. , along with a rejection of an inquiry she initially supported and vitriol directed at the Political Workers Guild — even as she professes support for better working conditions.The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Steven Woodrow, a Denver Democrat, and state Sen. Judy Amabile, a Boulder Democrat, would. It’s going to be a busy week in the Colorado legislature, folks. The first full vote on Senate Bill 3 was delayed last week, but it’s now scheduled for Thursday. That bill, which would institute a sweeping ban on the purchase or transfer of certain semiautomatic firearms if they accept detachable magazines, was paused because its sponsors are in negotiations with. It’s unclear if those negotiations will bear any fruit — or what exactly that fruit might look like — but the bill is set for the Senate floor on Thursday. — is also up for its first vote in the chamber Thursday. That bill has drawn even starker opposition from Polis, as well as objections from the business community.





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SEMIAUTOMATIC WEAPONS COLORADO LEGISLATURE SENATE BILL 3 GUN CONTROL COLORADO POLITICS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado Senate Approves Labor Bill, Gun Control Measure Faces UncertaintyThe Colorado Senate approved a bill that would make it easier for workers to negotiate union contracts, but a major gun control bill remains in limbo due to procedural hurdles and ongoing negotiations with the Governor.

Read more »

Colorado Senate Approves Amended Bill to Limit Sale of Certain Semi-Automatic FirearmsThe Colorado Senate gave initial approval to a bill amending the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms after negotiations with Governor Polis. The bill now allows for the sale of previously banned weapons to individuals who complete specific training and background checks.

Read more »

Washington Senate Committee Approves Bill Requiring Cleaner-Burning Wood StovesA bill aimed at reducing wood stove emissions in Washington passed a Senate committee, but without a ban on wood-burning stoves. The revised bill aligns state emission standards with federal rules, ensuring only cleaner-burning models are allowed after January 1, 2025. It also includes a voluntary verification program to give consumers more confidence in the emission claims of wood stoves.

Read more »

Colorado Senate Advances Bill Banning Semiautomatic WeaponsThe Colorado Senate passed a bill banning semiautomatic weapons with detachable magazines and accessories that increase magazine capacity. The bill also includes exceptions for qualified individuals who complete firearm or hunter education and undergo vetting by local sheriffs.

Read more »

Texas Senate Unanimously Approves Bill to Increase Homestead ExemptionSenate Bill 4, authored by Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt, passed unanimously in the Senate and will be sent to the Texas House for approval. The bill would increase the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000, with an even higher exemption for seniors. If passed and approved by voters in a future election, this would be the largest exemption increase in state history and provide significant property tax relief for Texans.

Read more »

Texas Senate Approves Controversial School Voucher BillThe Texas Senate has passed a bill allowing families to use public funds for private schooling, a long-sought goal for Gov. Greg Abbott. While the bill faces opposition and concerns about its impact on public education, the political landscape has shifted, making its passage in the House more likely.

Read more »