Colorado Senate Approves Labor Bill, Gun Control Measure Faces Uncertainty

The Colorado Senate approved a bill that would make it easier for workers to negotiate union contracts, but a major gun control bill remains in limbo due to procedural hurdles and ongoing negotiations with the Governor.

The Colorado Senate gave initial approval Thursday to a bill that would make it easier for workers to negotiate a key provision of union contracts. But the fate of a major gun control bill remained uncertain in the evening, with debate still underway. The labor bill, which would require unionized workers to pass another election before they can fully negotiate a key provision of their contracts governing the collection of dues and fees, cleared its first vote with bipartisan support.

The bill's passage comes after years of advocacy from labor unions and progressive lawmakers.Meanwhile, the Senate's debate on a gun control bill, which would effectively ban many firearms considered assault weapons, faced a number of hurdles. The bill, which would prohibit the sale of semiautomatic firearms that accept detachable magazines, was initially scheduled for debate on Thursday morning, but was bumped to second in the queue behind the labor bill due to the absence of one Democratic senator. When debate finally began in the late afternoon, one of its sponsors, Senator Tom Sullivan of Centennial, held up images of the drum magazine used by the 2012 Aurora theater shooter who murdered Sullivan's son, Alex. He argued that the bill was necessary to enforce the state's 2013 ban on high-capacity magazines, which he said had not been adequately enforced.However, the bill's fate remained uncertain into the evening, as the missing vote and ongoing negotiations with a leery Governor Jared Polis continued. Supporters of the gun control bill say they have just enough votes to pass it, but the absence of Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis, a Longmont Democrat, cast a shadow of doubt over its chances. While the Senate was navigating the complexities of both bills, the Colorado House of Representatives continued its own legislative agenda, with debates focusing on issues such as education funding and healthcare access. The coming days are likely to be critical for both bills, as the clock ticks down on the legislative session





