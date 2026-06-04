Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Faces Fiery Democratic Primary Ahead of Attorney General Bid

Jena Griswold, Colorado's secretary of state, declares her intent to run for attorney general, sparking heated attacks from fellow Democrats over her legal credentials and political motivations as the primary race intensifies.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is positioning herself for a run for attorney general, but the Democratic primary is turning into a bruising contest.

Griswold, 41, has leveraged her statewide platform to portray herself as the chief defender of democracy against former President Donald Trump, emphasizing her role in the effort to keep Trump off the Colorado ballot after the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Her opponents, however, accuse her of exaggerating her legal credentials, charging that she never actually argued the Supreme Court case that sought to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.

"The woman who argued the case at the Supreme Court was not Jena Griswold," state representative Pete Dougherty told The Denver Post, adding that anyone who falsely claimed to have handled a case should expect to be called out. Griswold dismissed the attacks as "unfortunate" and urged voters to focus on the larger battle against what she calls Trump's illegal conduct, noting that she has faced death threats for her stance.

Three Democrats-David Seligman, executive director of the public‑interest law firm Towards Justice; attorney‑activist Maya Rodriguez; and former state legislator Carlos Mendoza-have entered the race, each presenting a different critique of Griswold's candidacy. Seligman, who leads the nonprofit legal organization, warned that the attorney general's office should not be viewed as a stepping‑stone to higher office.

"It's one of the most important offices to fight for the future of our country," he said, urging the field to stay "laser‑focused on the problem ahead of us - it's the Trump illegality. " Rodriguez, a former prosecutor, has highlighted Griswold's limited courtroom experience, pointing out that while Griswold is a licensed attorney, her résumé contains fewer litigation victories than those of her rivals.

Mendoza, a former city attorney, has accused Griswold of using her secretary‑of‑state role as a political launchpad, labeling her campaign a "laddered quest" toward the governor's mansion. In response, Griswold reiterated her record as secretary of state, stressing that she led the fight to protect Colorado's democratic processes and that, as attorney general, she would continue to confront "MAGA extremists" and defend fundamental rights. Despite the intra‑party attacks, Griswold retains a sizable advantage in name recognition and fundraising.

As of the most recent filing deadline, she has raised roughly $1.9 million, nearly double the amount collected by her nearest Democratic challenger. Her profile as the only statewide elected official in the race gives her a built‑in voter base, but political analysts caution that her heavy focus on Trump may backfire in a role that traditionally emphasizes law‑and‑order.

Douglas Spencer, a law professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, observed that while Griswold's prominence is an asset, voters might prefer a more neutral, prosecutorial approach from the state's top legal officer.

"She's a politician," Spencer said, "and that can be both her greatest strength and her greatest weakness. " On the Republican side, El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen and attorney David Willson are vying for their party's nomination in a primary slated for the end of the month.

Allen, who has been a vocal critic of the current administration, positions himself as a tough, experienced prosecutor ready to continue the aggressive litigation strategy of incumbent Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is term‑limited. Weiser's office has filed 65 lawsuits against the federal government over issues ranging from immigration policy to funding cuts, winning preliminary injunctions or favorable rulings in roughly half of those cases.

Should Griswold win the Democratic nomination, she has pledged to sustain the robust pace of resistance against the Trump administration that Weiser established, promising to "do everything in my power to stop this administration from breaking the law and hurting our state.

" The primary race thus sets the stage for a contentious battle over the direction of Colorado's top law‑enforcement office, pitting a politically seasoned secretary of state against a field of challengers who question whether her political ambitions are compatible with the impartiality the attorney general's office requires





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