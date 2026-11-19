Colorado education officials told K-12 districts on Wednesday that schools shouldn’t conduct controversial gender tests on children playing sports.

Colorado education officials told K-12 districts this week that schools shouldn’t conduct controversial gender tests on children playing sports, despite the recent passage of a ballot measuresaid in its guidance that the agency doesn’t believe Proposition 134 requires schools to verify whether a student is male or female in order to play sports.

‘Doing so could implicate the constitutional rights of students and the right to be free from discrimination and harassment,” the agency wrote in the guidance. “Therefore, schools and districts are not required to modify existing practices related to records, registration, or sports physicals.

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” The education department’s guidance throws into further question Colorado’s implementation of Proposition 134, whichchanges to the new lawIn making his comments, Weiser did not say what potential changes he might want to make to the ban, but he expressed disapproval at the possibility of student athletes undergoing “full-body examinations or other invasions of privacy. ” Supporters of Proposition 134 have previously dismissed concerns raised about how students will have to prove their gender, saying before the election that schools can use students’ original birth certificates, a doctor’s note or cheek swabs to confirm a student’s gender.

But the education department also discouraged districts from using birth certificates to conduct gender checks, saying that state law prevents school systems from collecting such documents. Colorado allows transgender residents to get new birth certificates after they transition so students’ birth certificates also don’t always reveal the sex a child was assigned at birth, the education department wrote.

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Further, the agency told districts that if any concerns are raised about a student athletes’ gender, schools should still refrain from using any type of examination to confirm the child’s gender.

“…t would be unlawful to share confidential information or student records with an individual raising concerns,” the education department wrote. “If a school or district knows that a student is out of compliance with the policy, CDE recommends a confidential meeting with the student’s parent or guardian to privately discuss available participation options under the statues. ”— which governs high school sports — does not have authority to enforce the new law.

CHSAA said in a statement that it has scheduled a meeting with the education department to discuss how the Proposition 134 will be implemented.

“To be clear, CHSAA is not the enforcement agency for Proposition 134,” the organization said in a statement. “The measure assigns enforcement for school districts to the Colorado Commissioner of Education. Like every member school, CHSAA must comply with the new law, and we are reviewing our bylaws and procedures to ensure they are consistent with it. ”Share this: