Colorado School District Sues Trump Administration Over ICE Raid Fears

Denver Public Schools, the largest public school district in Colorado, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, expressing concern about potential ICE raids on school grounds. The lawsuit challenges the rescission of a policy that designated schools as sensitive locations, restricting immigration enforcement.

Colorado's largest public school district has filed a groundbreaking lawsuit against the Trump administration, citing fears of ICE raids on school grounds. Denver Public Schools (DPS) has taken the unprecedented step of suing the Department of Homeland Security and its Secretary, Kristi Noem, over the decision to rescind a policy that designated schools, along with places of worship like churches, as sensitive locations.

This policy, implemented in 2011 under former President Barack Obama, effectively restricted immigration enforcement within these designated areas.The school district argues that the removal of this policy has forced them to divert valuable time and resources towards educating students and staff on how to stay safe from immigration enforcement. The lawsuit states, according to The Associated Press, that 'DPS is hindered in fulfilling its mission of providing education and life services to the students who are refraining from attending DPS schools for fear of immigration enforcement actions occurring on DPS school grounds.' Furthermore, DPS contends that student attendance has noticeably declined since the policy change. President Trump, in keeping with a campaign promise to deport undocumented immigrants en masse, revoked the ICE-restricting policy shortly after assuming office in January. Since then, ICE has apprehended and deported thousands of individuals residing in the U.S. illegally, primarily targeting those with criminal records in either the U.S. or their home countries. Tom Homan, Trump's Border Czar, has spearheaded these efforts, repeatedly emphasizing that ICE is focusing on 'the worst, first.' The lawsuit aims to compel the Trump administration to reinstate the policy prohibiting immigration enforcement activities within schools, despite the absence of any ICE raids occurring on school grounds. DPS has already trained staff on how to handle potential ICE encounters, instructing them to deny agents entry without a warrant signed by a judge. 'Parents across Denver enroll their children in public schools believing that while at school, their children will be educated and enriched without fear the government will enforce immigration laws on those premises,' the lawsuit stated via The AP. The lawsuit highlights the significant immigrant population within the Denver Public Schools system, with over 90,000 students enrolled during the 2023-2024 school year and approximately 4,000 identified as immigrants. Denver has experienced a surge in population in recent years, with the city estimating nearly 43,000 individuals arriving from the southern border.





