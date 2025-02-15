Colorado's Wolf Reintroduction: Ranchers Say Their Livelihoods Are Threatened

This is the third and final story in a series about Colorado's wolf reintroduction efforts and the effects on agricultural producers. Ranchers in Western Colorado are expressing growing concern and frustration over the impact of the program on their livelihoods. They argue that the decision to reintroduce wolves was made by urban voters who are not directly affected by the consequences.

Merrit Linke, a fourth-generation rancher and Grand County commissioner, maneuvered his tractor across a frozen field, pitching hay off the back of a moving trailer for a herd of hungry Corriente cows. 'Wireless, autonomous solar energy harvesting units,' he calls them, referring to the cows who graze on the abundant grass that thrives in the challenging climate and soil of this part of Colorado . 'There's areas that are not suitable for farming,' Linke explained.

'Animal agriculture is still an important part of how we feed the world.' Linke, like many other rural residents in Colorado, is grappling with the implications of the state's wolf reintroduction program, a policy they feel is threatening their livelihoods and way of life.Several lifelong ranchers shared their concerns with Fox News Digital, claiming that state officials, through wolf reintroduction, are targeting a specific demographic: those who raise livestock in Western Colorado. 'This feels like something being done to a specific demographic of people — people that raise livestock in Western Colorado,' Linke said. 'They're the ones that has to deal with the negative implications of this.' Colorado voters approved Proposition 114 in 2020, directing the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to develop a plan for wolf reintroduction. The initiative, which passed narrowly with the support of Front Range counties, including major cities like Boulder, Denver, and Colorado Springs, was met with strong opposition from voters in rural areas where the wolves would be released. 'It's just a really tough situation because it has been mandated upon us here in the Western Slope by urban voters who will never be affected,' Caitlyn Taussig, a rancher who operates a cow-calf operation with her mother, told Fox News Digital. 'It really highlights the rural-urban divide issue.'Research from Colorado State University in 2022 revealed a strong correlation between support for Proposition 114 and support for President Joe Biden. Younger, urban voters also leaned towards supporting the initiative, according to the research. 'They're the tech people. They're the people working in the industries,' said Tim Ritschard, a fifth-generation rancher. 'We rely on them, they rely on us. I think people don't understand where their food comes from.' Ritschard added, 'Urban country thinks their food comes from the grocery store. Well, it has to come from a farm or a ranch somewhere. When you go to Costco or places, there's a chance you could be eating our family beef.'Since December 2023, CPW has released 25 wolves into the state. In April 2024, wildlife officials confirmed the first wolf-related livestock depredation. A pair of wolves that settled near Kremmling, Colorado, killed at least 18 sheep and cattle before being relocated, local media reported. While Proposition 114 requires the state to compensate ranchers up to $15,000 per animal for losses caused by wolves, ranchers told Fox News Digital that proving wolf involvement in an animal's death can be incredibly difficult, if not impossible. 'It's affecting every rancher. It's affecting marriages. It's affecting family businesses,' reported Conway Farrell, who experienced a significant increase in missing calves and sheep last year compared to a typical season. 'We don't have the room for these animals in this state.'However, wolf advocates argue that ranchers are exaggerating the threat and not cooperating with wildlife officials to mitigate the risk to livestock. 'If wolves hadn't been eliminated in the early 1900s, we wouldn't be having this interview,' Rob Edward of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project told Fox News Digital. 'They would just be another carnivore out there that everybody had figured out how to deal with.'The wolf reintroduction program has also damaged longstanding relationships between landowners and wildlife agents. 'Private ranch lands are really important wildlife habitat,' Taussig said. Ranchers used to readily allow CPW staff onto their property for tasks like collecting data on deer and elk populations, Ritschard explained. The wildlife agents are deeply integrated into the local communities. 'These guys are people we go to church with. Our kids go to school together, they hang out,' Ritschard said. 'It's people that we know and trust.'But when wolf releases began in undisclosed locations and, according to ranchers, without any prior notice to local communities, that trust was broken





