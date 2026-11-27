Most of Colorado’s waste still ends up in landfills. Coloradans dumped nearly 5.7 million tons in landfills in 2025 — a 4% decrease from 2022.

Nina Waysdorf, waste diversion outreach manager for the city of Denver, shows members of the media examples of items newly allowed to be put in Denver compost carts on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Denver.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and its compost processor, Waste Management set up a table outside the Wellington E. Webb Building. In addition to food scraps and yard debris, residents can now compost food-soiled paper.

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After years of lagging behind other states in recycling and composting, Colorado has made important progress in reducing its waste and is on the cusp of a breakthrough, according to nonprofit groups that have tracked the state’s efforts for a decade. — began tracking recycling trends in 2017 because of a lack of effective programs in the state at the time.