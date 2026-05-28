Colorado’s Recruiting Blitz Targets Tight End Help

The Colorado Buffaloes have returned to hunting down talent to build out their fast-growing 2027 recruiting class. Coach Deion Sanders and company helped land

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images The Colorado Buffaloes have returned to hunting down talent to build out their fast-growing 2027 recruiting class.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images Colorado still has another spot to address: Tight end. So the Buffaloes extended offers to two on Wednesday in three-stars Talan Scott of Gilbert, Arizona and Parker Keenan from Clarksville, Tennessee.

The 6-4, 230-pound Scott announced his Colorado offer before 9:40 a.m. PT Wednesday, citing director of recruiting Rashad Rich as the man who offered. Scott stars for American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona. He's an intriguing size mismatch on the field. Scott wins his catches off more than height, though.

ALA trusted him to disguise his blocks, but then cut inside on a short route then take advantage of the spacing in the intermediate field. He breaks arm tackles with ease through his 230-pound frame and becomes a run-after-catch threat. Scott is fearless going across the middle like a true tight end. He's fast enough to sneak behind linebackers and safeties to draw one-on-ones.

Scott looks unafraid to draw contact, but forces the second or third defender to bring him down. Colorado is likely envisioning the red zone impact Scott brings if he accepts the scholarship. ALA even flexed him out as a backfield blocking back option to clear running lanes near the goal line. Again, he now rises as one of two potential star tight ends here on the recruiting trail for the Buffaloes.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Although his stats weren't astronomical at Kirkwood High. He settled for 24 receptions for 404 yards and scored four touchdowns. Still, Keenan brings out the height/athleticism advantage when utilized on the field.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens linebacker Gavin Moul pushes out Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Keenan presents quickness after the catch and can eat up a lot of yards. He's gritty enough to break tackles while also presenting the same toughness in the run game.

Kirkwood lines him up as an inside/slot receiver on occassion, yet also allows him to sneak into routes while lined up along the line of scrimmage. Regardless of where he aligns, Keenan forces up to two defenders to bring him down. CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo.

| Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesA true tight end is still needed in Boulder. Sanders and Colorado will eventually need to replace seniors Zach Atkins and Brady Kopetz. Hence why both Keenan and Scott landed on the recruiting radar on the same day. Scott, however, is "warm" on Kansas, SMU and Auburn per 247Sports.

CU now enters the picture among his 20 offers. Keenan is his own 20-offer talent. Arkansas is one to watch on his end. The Razorbacks lost TE commit George VanStandt Wednesday and already has an offer out already for Keenan.

But Colorado can intervene and coax Keenan into joining this class. The Buffaloes can surely lean into their current recruiting wave plus turn to the likes of Kelly-Murray or even fellow Tennessee prospect Jones to recruit Keenan. Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports.

He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.





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