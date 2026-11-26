New Colorado restrictions under Regulation 29 will limit commercial landscapers' use of gas-powered equipment during the summer months. Local businesses say the transition could cost them money and affect their services.

COLORADO — New state restrictions on gas-powered lawn equipment are raising concerns among commercial landscaping businesses in Colorado, with some owners worried about the cost of transitioning to electric equipment and the impact on their services.

The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission approved new standards to reduce ground-level ozone pollution. The rules apply to commercial landscaping operators in designated ozone nonattainment areas, mostly parts of Weld County and the Denver metro area. Watch this story in the video player below: Colorado's new gas-powered lawn equipment rules concern local landscapers The restrictions will take effect during the summer months, from June 1 through Aug. 31, starting in 2027.

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Businesses will have to gradually reduce the percentage of covered gas-powered equipment in their inventory, with the limit dropping to 10% by 2032. David Ward, owner of Ward's Lawn Service, says about 45% of his equipment is electric. But he says the new requirements could force him to replace equipment sooner than he had planned.