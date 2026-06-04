Colorado’s Justin Gaethje plans on ‘Miracle on Ice type of energy’ as huge underdog at UFC Freedom 250

Lying face-first and unconscious on the canvas two years ago led Justin Gaethje to a shot at a crowning moment in the nation’s capital.

UFC fighter Justin Gaethje listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on May 06, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Trump was joined by UFC fighters to talk about the June 14th UFC Freedom 250 match to be held outside the White House. Lying face-first and unconscious on the canvas two years ago led Justin Gaethje to a shot at a crowning moment in the nation’s capital. Holloway — who was ahead on the judges’ scorecards — pointed to the center of the octagon with 10 seconds remaining.

Gaethje met him there and the two fighters exchanged a series of furious blows before Holloway’s right hook knocked out Gaethje with one second left. Gaethje’s first loss by knockout propelled the Lakewood resident and former Northern Colorado wrestler. He beat Rafael Fiziev in 2025, then pulled another. Gaethje, 37, is a huge underdog in the fight to unify the lightweight belt against Topuria, 29, the undefeated reigning champion.

“It was a blessing to get finished like that ,” Gaethje said. “It was a great reminder that this game is crazy. This game is unforgivable. You can’t make mistakes.

I made so many mistakes in that fight.

“… But I needed it, and that knockout makes this second and last run that much more special. ” June 14 marks Gaethje’s fifth championship fight in the UFC. Gaethje lost his prior two shots at the undisputed lightweight title, first to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020 due to a triangle choke and then to Charles Oliveira in 2022 via a rear-naked choke .

“Rarely do people get to fight at the pinnacle of this sport in these types of fights this many times,” Gaethje said. “With the experience I have, to still be here is an honor. And it’s just a testament to how good I am and how hard I work. ” The sportsbooks aren’t giving Gaethje much of a chance.

Topuria is a -600 moneyline favorite on DraftKings, a -700 moneyline favorite on Topuria, who has expressed his desire to move up to welterweight for a shot at champion Islam Makhachev and the opportunity to become the UFC’s first three-division champion, also believes Gaethje isn’t a worthy opponent. Topuria already changedto “Undefeated 18 – 0” and has planned a celebratory party with family and friends the night before the fight.

Justin Gaethje, left, and Paddy Pimblett battle in an interim lightweight title fight during the UFC 324 mixed martial arts event Saturday Jan. 24, 2026, in Las Vegas. it looked like “a bar fight” and that “for a world title, it was kind of embarrassing. ” Topuria predicts a first-round finish over Gaethje.

“Honestly, what I thought is, ‘What a gift,'” Topuria told ESPN. “But at the same time, I didn’t know what kind of expectations the fans would have when the UFC announced I’m fighting Justin Gaethje. The conversation is not even about who is going to win, because everyone is like, ‘Ilia is going to win.

’ They’re all talking about how am I going to knock him out and ‘Will Justin last one round? ’ This is the conversation. ” Gaethje’s response to Topuria’s bravado? Let ’em talk.

“The Highlight” has been an underdog in 11 of his 14 UFC fights, and is 8-3 in those bouts. “How am I the underdog that many times whenever I’ve come out successful? Vegas doesn’t give money away, so they’re not trying to be wrong,” Gaethje said.

“… One of my best attributes is people believing that I’m just stupid. And it’s crazy and it’s worked in my favor so many times. … Another one of my best attributes is being looked over somehow, some way, and I love it. Keep talking like I have no chance.

“With the way that my career has gone, this fight is just an opportunity to prove so much, and to be a legend. Miracle on Ice type of energy. I can’t wait to inspire this country. So many people are counting me out, but so many people believe in me.

It feels really good to prove people wrong, but proving people right is special. And I have the opportunity to prove so many people right. ” Whatever the case, it might be the last fight of Gaethje’s storied career. He refused to commit to a decision on retirement before or immediately after the fight, but has previously acknowledged he knows he’s close to the end of his career.

“I can only imagine would be ecstatic about the life and the opportunities ahead of him,” Gaethje said. “Never would I have thought that I’d come this far, not because of any other reason but that I’ve never thought I was better than anybody. I still don’t think I’m better than anybody.

“I still think I’m just a normal kid with amazing parents that refuses to give up and is very petty when it comes to competition. That’s who I am. That’s who I will be, win or lose on this fight. I’m going to be the same exact person. And I think that kid would be proud. ”





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