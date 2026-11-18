Neguse, of Lafayette, will be the fourth highest-ranking representative in the chamber’s incoming majority.

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U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will be the next assistant speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after Democrats unanimously elected him Wednesday. Neguse, of Lafayette, will be the fourth highest-ranking representative in the chamber’s incoming majority. He is currently assistant minority leader in the House.

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The assistant speaker position is his current role’s equivalent in the majority party.

“Only in America could the son of African immigrants — who grew up in Highlands Ranch and is a proud product of Colorado’s public schools — become Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Neguse said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to my colleagues for electing me to serve in this role, and I look forward to the critical work ahead that we must do to end corruption in Washington D.C. and expand opportunity for every single Coloradan in our great state.

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” He is only the second Colorado lawmaker to serve in senior leadership, and he’s now the highest-ranking Colorado lawmaker since the 1930s. Neguse, who is 42, will be the youngest member of Congress to ever hold the role. In the 119th Congress, he also served as chair of the House Democrats’ litigation task force. Is Gabe Evans carpetbagging to District 4 like Lauren Boebert?

Yep! Neguse is also the only member of House leadership not from a coastal state. Democrats in the House nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York to be speaker, though he will need to be formally elected in January when the new Congress is sworn in.

Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts will be majority leader and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California will be majority whip. Voters in the 2nd Congressional District elected Neguse to his fifth term in Congress this month.

The district is anchored in Boulder, stretching west along the Interstate 70 corridor and north to include Fort Collins. After first being elected in 2018, he succeeded then-Rep. Jared Polis, who is Colorado’s outgoing governor. , part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c public charity.

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From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. Lindsey Toomer covers politics, social justice and other stories for Colorado Newsline, where this piece originally appeared.

Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization. See more