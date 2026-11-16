Colorado Rep Gabe Evans Launches 2028 Bid Against Eileen Laubacher

Republican Gabe Evans announces his run for Colorado's 4th District in 2028, targeting Democrat Eileen Laubacher in a competitive seat flipped during the midterms.

Representative Gabe Evans has officially entered the race to challenge Democratic Representative-elect Eileen Laubacher in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. The Republican announced his candidacy on Monday, marking a strategic move to target one of the party's most competitive seats in the 2028 election cycle. Evans, a recent loser in his own primary district, aims to capitalize on his fundraising优势和 local connections to overturn the Democratic hold on this traditionally conservative territory.

Evans Targets Colorado Fourth District Seat

Colorado's 4th Congressional District represents a critical battleground for national politics, having shifted from Republican to Democratic control during the recent midterm elections. Evans plans to challenge Eileen Laubacher, a Navy veteran who narrowly defeated former Republican Representative Lauren Boebert. The district, known for its conservative leanings, includes rural plains in the eastern part of the state as well as moderate suburban areas near Denver and Fort Collins. Evans views this seat as a top priority for the Republican Party in the upcoming election cycle.

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Strategic Funding and Legislative Record

In a post on the social media platform X, Evans highlighted his financial advantage, stating that he has accumulated approximately $300,000 in campaign funds. He emphasized that this resource, combined with his name recognition, provides a significant edge over first-time candidates. Evans also detailed his personal ties to the region, noting that he was born in Arapahoe County, raised in Elbert and Douglas Counties, and owns a farm in Weld County. He further bolstered his credentials by citing his tenure in the U.S. Army and his legislative effectiveness, claiming to be among the top 1 percent most effective legislators in terms of bills passed.

Democrat Hold vs Republican Resurgence Hopes

Eileen Laubacher's victory over Lauren Boebert was decisive yet close, with Laubacher receiving 187,745 votes compared to Boebert's 184,220 votes. This narrow margin underscores the district's competitive nature. Democrats are hopeful that Laubacher's moderate reputation and shifting demographic trends near Denver will help secure her re-election. However, Republicans believe that a more traditional conservative candidate like Evans can reverse these trends. The party views the district as one of their top targets, leveraging concerns about the economy and President Donald Trump's approval ratings to appeal to voters.

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Boebert Exit Creates Open Seat Opportunity

The vacancy in the 4th District stems from the retirement of Lauren Boebert, who conceded the race in a video statement. Boebert, one of the most conservative members of the House, cited that public service was not meant to be a lifetime career and expressed happiness in returning home. Her departure follows a period marked by controversies, including an incident at a Broadway musical production and her ongoing divorce proceedings. Boebert lamented the influence of money in the race during remarks to Scripps News, signaling her departure from active politics.

Political Landscape and Future Implications

Three congressional seats in Colorado flipped from Republican to Democratic control in the midterms, leaving Democrats with seven of the eight seats in the state. This shift reflects a broader leftward trend in the former battleground, driven by voter dissatisfaction with the economy and low approval ratings for the President. Evans lost his own seat in the 8th Congressional District to Democrat Manny Rutinel by approximately 15 points. His entry into the 4th District race gives Republicans an early advantage in recruiting a strong challenger. Newsweek has reached out to the campaigns of both Evans and Laubacher for further comment on the developing political contest.