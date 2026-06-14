Colorado Recruiting Target Savoy Guidry Cancels Boulder Visit

Colorado Buffaloes recruiting target, safety Savoy Guidry was scheduled to visit Boulder weekend. That is no longer the case, as reported by 247Sports reporter

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesSep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal general manager Andrew Luck cheers during the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Stanford Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Imagesout of New Orleans, Louisiana. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 89 safety in the Guidry was one of numerous class of 2027 recruits set to visit Colorado this weekend. Instead, he announced on his X account that he would be shutting down his recruitment and committing to the Stanford Cardinal.

Stanford has the No. 45 ranked class in the country per Rivals and the No. 11 ranked class in the ACC with 12 commits.

“10000% locked in family,” Guidry posted on X with a photo of him wearing a Stanford jersey. “Recruitment shutdown. ”Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 36 in the country per Rivals. This ranks No. 4 in the Big 12 conference.

They are at 14 commitments, with three coming from blue-chip recruits . CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Buffaloes 2027 class is on pace to be much better than their 2026 class.

Colorado's 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 67 in the country and No. 15 in the Big 12 with 20 commits and two from chip recruits. It was among the lowest ranked recruiting classes among all power conference teams. The results on the field in 2025 weren't better than their recruiting rankings during the 2026 cycle. The 2025 Buffaloes went 3-9, missing a bowl game for the second time in three season under coach Deion Sanders.

In the Coach Prime era, Colorado has an overall record of 16-21. Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images The Buffaloes will look to bounce back in 2026. They will get things underway on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Colorado and Georgia Tech played to kick off the 2025 season at Folsom Field. The Yellow Jackets came out victorius with a 27-20 win. During the three-win season, Colorado was only able to beat one other power conference team. The oddsmakers don't like the Buffs' chances to get back to a bowl game.

Accoriding to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado has betting odds of +240 to win more than 5.5 games. Six wins would lock up a spot in a bowl game.

Furthermore, Colorado's line for Big 12 conference wins is 2.5, with odds of -110 on both the over and under. Colorado also has the lowest odds to win the Big 12 championship game at +12000. The favorites to win the conference are the Texas Tech Red Raiders with odds of -150. This doesn't come as a surprise.

The Red Raiders are the defending Big 12 conference champions. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI.

Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022.

He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.





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