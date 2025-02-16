Colorado Rapids Sign Seattle Sounders Midfielder Josh Atencio

The Colorado Rapids have secured the services of Seattle Sounders midfielder Josh Atencio, addressing a key need in their squad. The 23-year-old will join the Rapids on a multi-year deal, filling a U-22 initiative slot.

The Colorado Rapids have officially signed Seattle Sounders midfielder Josh Atencio for an initial fee of $1.3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), to be paid in equal amounts in 2025 and 2026. The deal includes up to $300,000 in performance-based add-ons and a sell-on clause. Atencio, who is 23 years old, will fill a U-22 initiative slot for the Rapids, joining fellow midfielder and future defensive midfield partner Cole Bassett.

The Rapids announced the signing on Saturday, following a busy offseason that saw the club trade four international roster slots for approximately $725,000 in GAM and two first-round draft picks. A source told The Denver Post that these transactions paved the way for Atencio's arrival. Atencio boasts connections to the Rapids roster, having shared the field with Colorado midfielder Djordje Mihailovic at the 2024 Olympics. This January, Atencio received his first senior United States Men's National Team (USMNT) call-up, where he joined Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who also earned his first cap in nearly three years during that same period. The Rapids' primary need this offseason was a defensive midfielder with a proven ability to win the ball in defense and initiate attacks. According to FBRef, Atencio ranks in the 90th percentile or better for most defensive metrics at his position in Major League Soccer and in the 70s and 80s for offensive metrics. Atencio's arrival provides the Rapids with the defensive stability and attacking prowess they sought to bolster their midfield





Josh Atencio MLS Transfer

