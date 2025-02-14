Colorado Prison System Agrees to Improved Accommodations for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Inmates

A recent settlement between disability rights advocates and the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) aims to address longstanding issues regarding communication accommodations and healthcare access for deaf and hard-of-hearing inmates. The agreement includes a new monitoring plan and a clear timeline for implementing necessary changes.

Disability rights advocates and the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) reached a new settlement last month to accommodate deaf and hard-of-hearing inmates. This agreement addresses longstanding complaints regarding communication accommodations and healthcare access within the state's prison system. The issue first came to light in 2019 when students from the Civil Rights Clinic at the University of Denver’s Law Center began investigating reports of inadequate services for deaf inmates.

Disability Law Colorado (DLC) joined the investigation and filed a federal complaint against the CDOC. In 2022, a settlement was reached to provide hearing aids, interpreters, video phones, and other accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). However, in 2023, DLC alleged that the department was not in compliance with the terms of the settlement. Meghan Baker, senior staff attorney at DLC, stated, “We were hearing reports of inmates still not having access to interpreters for medical visits, video phones and other necessary accommodations. While some facilities showed partial compliance, the overall implementation was inconsistent, and in some areas, progress seemed to stall.” In the spring of 2023, Disability Law Colorado conducted multiple visits to prisons across the state. They documented cases of non-compliance, including missing video phones and a lack of interpreters for critical medical consultations. Baker explained, “It was incredibly frustrating to be told that what we were hearing wasn’t accurate, especially when we were consistently receiving reports from inmates experiencing these issues. After several rounds of discussions, we were able to gather undeniable evidence, which forced a more serious commitment from the Department of Corrections.”From March to December 2024, negotiations for a new monitoring plan took place and the latest settlement agreement was finalized in January 2025. The amended settlement introduces stronger accountability measures, including the appointment of an independent monitoring team. This team, composed of a former judge and individuals with direct experience working with the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, is tasked with regularly assessing compliance with the settlement terms and providing impartial evaluations to ensure that the promised changes are fully implemented. Baker stated, “This is a significant step forward. Having independent monitors who will audit the department’s progress on the ground will be essential in making sure these changes are not only made but sustained.” The settlement also outlines a clear timeline for implementing necessary accommodations. The CDOC acknowledged experiencing delays due to a change in phone service providers that disrupted the installation of video phones. However, with new budgeting plans and a clear strategy in place, the department is expected to meet the required standards in the coming months. The CDOC emphasized that this is not just about ensuring access to technology or services; it's about preserving the dignity of these individuals. When someone is deaf or hard of hearing, they can experience isolation and fear in a prison setting. It is crucial that these individuals can navigate their daily lives safely and with the information they need. Disability Law Colorado and its partners will continue to work with the Department of Corrections to ensure compliance. With the independent monitoring team in place, Baker expressed hope that the changes will be lasting. She said, “We’ve reached a turning point. Though the process took longer than we hoped, we’re grateful for the continued commitment from all parties involved. It’s time for real, tangible improvements that will make life safer and more manageable for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals in the state’s prisons.”





