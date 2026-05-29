Colorado primary campaign ads get off to a quick, negative start (Letters)

What might an average citizen do to eliminate this toxicity and to insist on a higher, respectful level of political discussion?

Sen. Michael Bennet, left, and Attorney General Phil Weiser, both running for the Democratic nomination for governor of Colorado, shake hands after a debate at the Denver7 studios on May 7, 2026, in Denver.

With deep regret, we note that the season for negative televised political campaigns is back in action. We, viewers and voters, are subjected to very ugly photographs and rhetoric. The ads from the Democratic Party’s two major candidates for Colorado governor, for example, are so brutal that they might lead us to two kinds of conclusions. One is that the stinging rhetoric will leave lasting images in our minds, even following the inauguration.

We will ask ourselves if the winning candidate can be trusted. The other question is about the creators of this kind of material. Are they trustworthy? Are the candidates themselves responsible?

“Why,” we might ask, “would any candidate allow this kind of destructive brutality to be aired on their behalf? ” What might an average citizen do to eliminate this toxicity and to insist on a higher, respectful level of political discussion? Perhaps each of us could call the campaign offices and register an official protest. As we communicate our deep displeasure, we can model respectful behavior in our phone calls.

Kiss every bruise, interspersing my whooped behind. As a tortured Minnesota professional sports fan, I must say, questioning whether Colorado teams are cursed is equivalent to an Aspen billionaire spitting out a slightly stale serving of Caspian caviar over the hood of his trust-fund Porsche.

After reading your recent diatribe likening Bo Nix’s ankle, Cale Makar’s shoulder and Nathan MacKinnon’s knee to a Billy Goat-esque jinx, my fingers almost fell off from playing the world’s smallest violin for hours on end. You speak as though the Centennial State hasn’t been fed professional championships via silver spoon for decades. John Elway and Terrell Davis did it twice. Peyton Manning added another.

Nikola Jokić and Murray secured an NBA ring in 2023. The Colorado Avalanche have three Stanley Cups. Try growing up 15 minutes away from the Minneapolis Metrodome. No matter how hard I scrub, the putrid stink of institutionalized loss follows me to every barstool.

Norm Green kidnaps our former hockey team to Texas, a place where ice is exclusively used to chill Lone Stars. Gary Anderson misses a Super-Bowl-berth field goal. Kevin Garnett loses to Kobe Bryant, leaves Minnesota, wins a ring with Boston. Big Papi loses to David Eckstein, leaves Minnesota, wins a ring with Boston.

Brett Favre, Anthony Edwards, Kirill Kaprizov, Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Professional Colorado teams are nowhere near cursed. Nix will heal. MacKinnon will heal.

My derrière, however, will not.2026 is proving to be the worst of times in Mile High sportsland! The Broncos faltered in the snow, the Nuggets floundered on the hardwood, and now the Avalanche fail on ice. It leaves all our hopes and prayers residing on the bottom-feeding Rockies.





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