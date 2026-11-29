The 5A title game showdown penciled in back in August is now set in stone.

Valor Christian receiver Jackson Coleman reels in a catch in front of Mountain Vista cornerback Brooklyn Bailey during a Class 5A semifinal game on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at Valor Stadium in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

No. 1 Cherry Creek , winner of six of the last seven 5A titles, will face No. 2 Valor Christian for big school supremacy on Dec. 5 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collinsbetween two historic Colorado powers. Valor Christian, which ruled 5A with five titles in a seven-year span from 2012-18, was mere inches from knocking off the two-time defending champs on Sept. 18 at its home stadium.

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But after the Bruins recovered a perfectly executed onside kick with 2 minutes to go, they made a last-gasp drive with their third-string quarterback, setting up Jolon Quintana to nail a game-winning field goal with 9 seconds left. Valor Christian players make snow angels and slide in the snow after beating Mountain Vista 62-24 in a Class 5A semifinal game on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at Valor Stadium in Highlands Ranch, Colo.