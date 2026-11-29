Colorado prep football: Cherry Creek and Valor Christian are locked for 5A title game rematch
The 5A title game showdown penciled in back in August is now set in stone.
Valor Christian receiver Jackson Coleman reels in a catch in front of Mountain Vista cornerback Brooklyn Bailey during a Class 5A semifinal game on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at Valor Stadium in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
No. 1 Cherry Creek , winner of six of the last seven 5A titles, will face No. 2 Valor Christian for big school supremacy on Dec. 5 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collinsbetween two historic Colorado powers. Valor Christian, which ruled 5A with five titles in a seven-year span from 2012-18, was mere inches from knocking off the two-time defending champs on Sept. 18 at its home stadium.
But after the Bruins recovered a perfectly executed onside kick with 2 minutes to go, they made a last-gasp drive with their third-string quarterback, setting up Jolon Quintana to nail a game-winning field goal with 9 seconds left. Valor Christian players make snow angels and slide in the snow after beating Mountain Vista 62-24 in a Class 5A semifinal game on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at Valor Stadium in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
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