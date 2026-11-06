Colorado police officer killed, 3 more officers wounded after suspect opens fire near bus

A suspect trying to board an RTD bus near Denver opened fire on Lakewood police officers, killing one and wounding three others Thursday evening.

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A Colorado police officer was killed and three more officers were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening near a bus Lakewood police said officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard around 6:30 p.m., where they encountered a suspect attempting to board a bus. The suspect opened fire on officers, striking four of them, Lakewood Police Public Information Officer John Romero said during a news conference.

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"We are very sorry to report that one of those agents has been pronounced dead of their injuries," Romero said. FOUR DEAD, INCLUDING WASHINGTON DEPUTY, FOLLOWING DOMESTIC CALL SHOOTING; ANOTHER DEPUTY ON LIFE SUPPORT Lakewood Police Public Information Officer John Romero confirmed that one officer was killed and three others were wounded during a gunfight with a suspect Thursday evening. A civilian was also injured and transported to a local hospital.

Police did not immediately provide details about the extent of the injuries or the conditions of the three surviving officers. "Within seconds of agents approaching the suspect, the suspect opened fire on our agents," Romero said.

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"We just want the family to know that we love them, that we're here for them, and Lakewood Police Department is a family, and we will be here for each other. ""Law enforcement put their lives on the line for our safety everyday and I am heartbroken to learn that a Lakewood Police Agent was killed in the line of duty this evening," Polis wrote. "My heart goes out to their family and friends," he continued.

"My thoughts are also with the three agents who are still receiving care at area hospitals, as well as the civilian who was wounded, and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. Thank you to law enforcement who run into danger to keep us safe and to protect our communities.

" Polis said the Colorado State Patrol was assisting at the scene and participating in a procession from the hospital honoring the fallen officer. Lakewood police responded to a report of a suspicious person near Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Thursday before a gunfight erupted.

"Our thoughts are with those affected directly by this incident," the statement read. "The safety and well-being of our customers, employees, and partners remain our highest priority. "