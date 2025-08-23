Colorado Park Ranger Arrested for Staging Own Stabbing in Elaborate Hoax

A Colorado park ranger was arrested for staging his own stabbing and misleading authorities into a large-scale manhunt.

Authorities in Jefferson County, Colorado, have uncovered that a park ranger 's account of being stabbed, which triggered a large-scale manhunt for a supposed assailant, was a meticulously orchestrated hoax. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department initiated an extensive search operation at Staunton State Park on Tuesday morning following a report by 26-year-old park ranger Callum Heskett.

Heskett alleged that he had been attacked by a 6-foot-tall white man weighing approximately 200 pounds, who was described as wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.While the extent of Heskett's injuries was not immediately disclosed, local news reports indicated that he underwent surgery on his torso. However, as the investigation progressed, inconsistencies arose in Heskett's narrative, prompting authorities to grow increasingly skeptical. The sheriff's office announced on Thursday afternoon that an arrest warrant had been issued for Heskett due to discrepancies in his statements and conflicting evidence. They stated that during their initial interview with Heskett, it became apparent that his story was flawed and lacked credibility.Subsequent inquiries revealed that Heskett had inflicted the injuries on himself. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department confirmed this through their X account, responding to a post about Heskett's arrest. Heskett was apprehended and faces a multitude of charges, including attempt to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence, false reporting to authorities, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operations, and second-degree official misconduct





