Colorado Nonprofit Educates Students on Minimizing Food Waste

We Don't Waste, a Colorado nonprofit, visited St. Mary's Academy to teach middle schoolers about reducing food waste. They also work to rescue edible food that would otherwise be thrown away and distribute it to food banks. Other schools in the Denver area are also taking steps to be more environmentally conscious. Colorado lawmakers are currently considering two bills to address food waste at the state level.

A staggering 40% of all food produced ends up in landfills, according to the Colorado nonprofit We Don’t Waste. Recognizing the urgency of this issue, the organization partnered with St. Mary’s Academy in Denver to educate middle school students about minimizing food waste . We Don’t Waste operates by rescuing edible food that would otherwise be discarded by restaurants, grocery stores, and farms, then distributing it to nonprofit organizations such as food banks.

A service learning day organized by We Don't Waste at St. Mary’s Academy allowed students to witness firsthand the impact of their actions. Students were encouraged to take only what they would consume from the cafeteria, reflecting the school’s commitment to reducing waste. Christina Garcia, Director of Loretto Projects and Community Engagement at St. Mary’s Academy, shared that the school actively participates in composting and recycling initiatives. St. Mary’s Academy is not alone in its efforts to promote environmental consciousness. Students at Asbury Elementary have taken on the responsibility of meticulously sorting food waste into designated recycling, compost, and landfill bins after their lunch periods. Beyond individual schools, Colorado lawmakers are actively engaged in addressing the issue of food waste on a statewide level. Two bills currently under consideration in the state legislature aim to curb food waste and promote sustainable practices. HB25-1059 encourages all schools to implement food waste reduction policies and provides legal safeguards for schools that operate food redistribution programs, such as share tables. These share tables allow students to return unopened or uneaten food and beverages, which are then redistributed to other students or donated to local nonprofits. HB25-1166 also focuses on donated food and encourages grocery stores to prioritize 'best if used or frozen by' dates over 'sell by' dates for prepared food items. The bill mandates the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, subject to available funding, to provide annual training on food waste prevention and reduction strategies, develop a comprehensive food waste reduction guidance document on the department's website, and update it annually





