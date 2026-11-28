Snow has yet to blanket Colorado’s ski towns—and sellers are still searching for buyers in the mountain real estate market. October sales slipped across much of the Mountain West, according to the Colorado Association of Rea…

Snow has yet to blanket Colorado’s ski towns—and sellers are still searching for buyers in the mountain real estate market. Summit County single-family sales dropped about 16%, and the average price slid 2.5% to about $2.28 million.

Condos took a harder hit. Inventory jumped 31% to 593 listings, an 8.2-month supply, and the average price fell 17%. Grand County rewards smart pricingYet some homes still fly. Well-kept, fairly priced properties often sold in 30 to 45 days.

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Others sat past 120. Money still talks at the top. Steamboat Springs closed 20 single-family sales, and the median price rose 3% to about $2.2 million. One estate fetched $13 million.sees “a luxury segment that’s clearly back in motion.