Colorado Mountain College Students Die in West Apostle Mountain Climbing Accident

Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon died after an anchor failure on West Apostle Mountain. Authorities confirm the fatal fall and detail the tragic incident in Chaffee County.

Two college students from Colorado Mountain College died after a climbing anchor failed on West Apostle Mountain in Chaffee County. The victims were identified as Kaden Matsuda, age 19, and Jackson Donlon, age 20. Authorities confirmed their deaths following a rescue operation in the high peaks of Colorado.

Details of the Fatal Anchor Failure

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and coroner's office released a statement on Tuesday regarding the incident. The autopsy determined that both young men died instantly from multiple blunt force injuries. Their bodies were recovered in a snow-filled basin on West Apostle Mountain. This location sits approximately 100 miles southeast of Aspen. The fall distance was described as substantial, though officials did not provide exact measurements.

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The accident occurred while the pair were attempting to descend from the 13,597-foot peak. Jackson Donlon was rappelling from an anchor point on a rock when the equipment suffered a catastrophic failure. The anchor system included a metal spike in the rock and a secondary anchor for safety. Despite these backups, the structure failed completely. Kaden Matsuda was attached to the same anchor points at the time. Both students fell a significant distance into the mountain basin.

Context and Background of the Climbers

Kaden Matsuda was originally from Ridgway, Colorado. Jackson Donlon hailed from Queensbury, New York. The two became fast friends at the small Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville. This campus is located in America's highest city at 10,119 feet above sea level. The city of Leadville has a population of about 2,600 people and is surrounded by tall mountains.

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Matsuda was studying to become a wildland firefighter. Donlon was an avid climber and skier who studied outdoor recreation leadership. He had traveled to Colorado specifically to pursue his passion for the mountains. The students had set out from the college for what was intended to be a weekend climbing trip. They originally planned to climb Ice Mountain, a 13,958-foot peak. Officials stated they appeared to switch their plans to West Apostle Mountain instead.

Official Response and Environmental Conditions

Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich praised the students for their preparation and love of the outdoors. He noted that many similar cases involve clear mistakes, but this tragedy seemed unavoidable. Rohrich stated there was relief in knowing neither student suffered during the event. The heavy snowstorm in the area was not cited as a direct factor in the anchor failure. Raining had started when they began hiking, and a severe storm arrived later. The storm dumped up to 2 feet of snow in the region.

Impact on the Local Community

Colorado Mountain College is known for programs in the state's outdoor recreation economy. These programs prepare students for careers in mountaineering, ski patrol, and guiding. The loss of Matsuda and Donlon is a significant blow to the college community. The incident highlights the inherent risks of high-altitude climbing in the Colorado Rockies. Authorities commended the students for their dedication to their chosen fields. The recovery of their bodies concluded a search effort in the challenging terrain.