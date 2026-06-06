Colorado Mobile Home Park Residents Mobilize to Buy Community Amid Sale Threat

Residents of San Lazaro Mobile Home Park in Boulder County, Colorado, are racing to purchase their homes under a state law that gives them first right of refusal after the $42.5 million sale announcement. With a deadline of July 18, the tight-knit community of over 800 seeks financing to avoid rent hikes or redevelopment, drawing on support from local government and the precedent of a nearby successful resident purchase.

Residents of San Lazaro Mobile Home Park in Boulder County , Colorado, are organizing to purchase their community after learning that the owners plan to sell the property for $42.5 million.

Colorado law grants mobile home park residents a right of first refusal when a park is put up for sale, giving them 120 days to submit an offer. This means San Lazaro residents have until July 18 to secure financing for the full asking price or risk a new owner increasing lot rents or redeveloping the land. The community, home to over 800 residents, includes many long-term tenants; one 93-year-old woman has lived there since the park's establishment in 1966.

Current lot rents are about $1,000 per month, roughly 40% below the national median of $1,673, making the park an affordable housing resource. Residents fear that corporate ownership would lead to steep rent hikes or closure, displacing families and seniors. A steering committee of nine residents has formed to coordinate the effort, and both city and county governments have expressed support.

Boulder County and the city of Boulder are jointly obtaining an appraisal, and residents are reaching out to state housing authorities for potential funding. The community draws inspiration from the successful resident purchase of Sans Souci manufactured home community in 2021. That acquisition, financed through a mix of loans and grants, stabilized rents and increased home values. San Lazaro residents hope to replicate that model, seeking a $26 million loan and the remainder from local government grants and private donors.

Attorney Brian Ray, representing the park owner, stated the owner is eager to explore a resident purchase and will work in good faith. Industry expert Glenn D. Esterson notes a growing trend of resident ownership, with over 20-30% of manufactured home communities now resident-owned nationwide. He explains that owning the land under their homes protects residents from closure, redevelopment, and rent spikes while allowing them to control governance and capital improvements.

However, resident ownership transfers financial responsibilities to the community, requiring strong organization and access to capital. The San Lazaro effort highlights a broader movement to preserve affordable housing and empower mobile home park residents amid rising housing costs and corporate land acquisitions





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Mobile Home Park Resident Ownership Affordable Housing Colorado Law Right Of First Refusal San Lazaro Boulder County Community Land Trust Housing Advocacy

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