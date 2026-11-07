Colorado Loses Two Defenders in Latest Injury Report Before Arizona State

The Colorado Buffaloes have had very few bounces go their way in terms of injuries this season, but they were hopeful that may change in Week 10. The Buffaloes

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Colorado Buffaloes have had very few bounces go their way in terms of injuries this season, but they were hopeful that may change in Week 10.

The Buffaloes had a few players who weren’t ruled out for the majority of the week, and although they were battling injuries, there was still some hope they may play against the Arizona State Sun Devils. However, Friday’s update was the bearer of bad news for Colorado fans. All but one of those players were ruled out, and the final member of that list’s status is still undetermined.

Also read Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Lose Recruit to Cincinnati Bearcats

Sean Kinney will make his third straight start at center for Colorado against Northwestern. | University of Colorado Athletics Thankfully for Colorado, the two members of the injury report who were listed as probable will play. Those two were cornerback Cree Thomas and Sean Kinney. Namely, Kinney has been an impact player for the entire season since winning Colorado’s starting center job.

Backup Demetrius Hunter went down with a likely season-ending injury in Week 1, and Kinney hasn’t wavered in his increased snap count. Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker leaps over Colorado Buffaloes safety Naeten Mitchell in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAs of Thursday, Taufatofua and Mitchell still had a chance to play, though they were listed as doubtful.

Advertisement

However, Friday’s report officially ruled them out. Mitchell has been an anchor in the Buffaloes’ secondary, as he and fellow safety Randon Fontenette have been the most dependable part of that unit. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. As for Taufatofua, he’s been dealt a bad hand with injuries this season, as he missed Colorado’s first four games as well. But when he made his return against the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 5, he was a solid contributor right away.

He assisted Santana Hopper in creating pressure as a hybrid defensive lineman, and Hopper likely wouldn’t have had the game he did without him. But before Taufatofua could build much momentum off of a few solid performances, he finds himself back on the injury report. He missed Colorado’s game against the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 9 and will now miss a second-straight against the Sun Devils. , but that was shut down with the week’s first injury report.

In addition, Scudero, who played in the first two games of the season, still hasn't returned from the injury report. Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

Advertisement

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectManuel is the lone player from the Buffs’ midweek injury reports who still has a chance to play against ASU. Manuel has been crucial to the interior of the Buffs’ defensive line this season, and Colorado will have a taller task in front of it when trying to stop ASU’s rushing attack if he can’t go.

Luckily for the Buffaloes, they have depth on the interior defensive line, but Manuel’s absence is still one they hope to avoid. Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling.

Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.