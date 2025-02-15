Colorado High School Wrestling Championships: Day 1 Preliminary Round Matchups

Get a breakdown of the exciting matchups from Day 1 of the Colorado High School Wrestling Championships, featuring top wrestlers from across the state competing in various weight classes.

Kel Unrein (Fruita Monument) faces off against Jr Ortega (Grandview). Jack Simpson (Ponderosa) takes on Declan Strait (Chaparral), while Angel Serrano (Pomona) battles Chance Mathews (Cherokee Trail). In another exciting matchup, Auston Eudaly (Arvada West) squares off with Jonathan Montes Gonzales (Grandview). Kalob Ybarra (Pomona) and Will Stewart (Fruita Monument) collide, and De`Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa) meets Carson Hageman (Erie).

Tatum Williams (Fruita Monument) goes head-to-head with Leland Day (Grandview), Manuel Amaro (Pueblo East) faces Drake Vombaur (Severance), and Ryan Dugan (Durango) challenges Julian Espinoza (Pueblo East). Malakii Martin (Roosevelt) will test his skills against Niko Fernandez (Pueblo East), with David Sanchez (Pueblo Central) taking on Adrian Czyszczon (Windsor). Garet Hendrickson (Thompson Valley) faces Robert Kendall (Windsor), while Jack Doughty (Canon City) meets Achilles Evans (Sand Creek). Grant Gordon (Mead) is set to duel Elias Timms (Mesa Ridge), Blake Hawkins (Eaton) contends with Anthony Eugene Meder (Alamosa), and Uriah Martinez (Alamosa) clashes with Jordan Romero (Abraham Lincoln). Nick Dardanes (Brush) goes against Jason Soto (Pueblo Centennial), Dyson Woodward (Alamosa) battles Samuel Johnson (Salida), and Austin Ley (Brush) takes on Christopher Galicia (Fort Lupton). Cal Sidwell (Eaton) faces Noah Aguirre (Fort Morgan), Samuel Stockton (Resurrection Christian) meets Connor Simonds (University), Derreck Buford (Crowley County) challenges AJ Jaramillo (Dolores Huerta Prep), Traven Sharon (Fowler) takes on Koy Weber (Meeker), Coen Schmidt (Merino) contends with Tyler Varra (Highland), and Samuel Meisner (Wray) squares off with Aaron Valadez (Center). Tripp DuVall (Holly) meets Lincoln deKay (Ignacio), Ira Sittner (Highland) faces Chason Turner (County Line), Cody Netherton (Las Animas) challenges Stevie Linton (Wiggins), and Katey Valdez (Doherty) goes up against Lola Gonzales (Chatfield). Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View) battles Phoebe Gutierrez (Adams City), Zaret Silva Lopez (Castle View) faces Amelia Bacon (Vista Peak), Hayden Newberg (Vista Ridge) contends with Lauren Scott (Chatfield), Ryen Hickey (Chatfield) takes on Dakota Hull (Westminster), Claris McCoy (GJ Central) meets Anabelle Gerrard (Loveland), Mariah Gonzalez (Poudre) challenges Soledad Luchman (Standley Lake), Piper Montoya (Canon City) faces Emma Faczak (Bennett), Gizelle Meraz (Alamosa) battles Ivey McAlhany (Walsenburg), Lilliana Limon (Sierra) squares off with Kayla Deaton (Moffat County), Kate Doughty (Canon City) meets Faith Vondy (Severance), and Lillianna Lopez (Pueblo Central) takes on Abbie Reeves (Manitou Springs). Finally, Jzunie Jones (Mullen) faces Bralynn Arroyo (Wiggins), and Valencia Bentrott (Evergreen) contends with Sofia Cabrera (Skyview). For detailed results from the preliminary rounds on Day 1 of the tournament, please consult the official CHSAA brackets





