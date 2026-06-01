Colorado Governor Commutes Sentence of Election Denier Tina Peters Amid Backlash

Governor Jared Polis commuted the prison sentence of Tina Peters, a former county clerk convicted for her involvement in a 2021 election equipment breach tied to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Peters, who maintains she was exposing voting machine vulnerabilities, was released after serving part of her sentence. The decision has sparked criticism frOm fellow Democrats and election officials, who argue it undermines accountability and fuels election conspiracies. Polis defended the clemency, saying the sentence was disproportionate to the crime.

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been released from prison after Colorado Governor Jared Polis commuted her sentence last month. Peters, 70, was incarcerated for her role in a 2021 breach of county election equipment, which was part of a broader effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Speaking shortly after her release, Peters reiterated her claims that she was punished for exposing vulnerabilities in voting machines, stating, I know that the Democrats are going to cheat, and no one's truly addressing the problem that I spent my moment in prison as retribution for, and that was exposing the election machines that allow the votes to be flipped. She added that she still has a clash to go and will bring out the truth of why they came after me the way they did to clear her name.

Peters had previously sought a presidential pardon from Donald Trump,but that was not possible because her convictions were on state charges. While serving her sentence at La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo, Peters faced threats and was plAced in solitary confinement after her attorney requested a transfer to a safe unit. Governor Polis's decision to commute her sentence has drawn sharp criticism from Colorado Democrats and election officials.

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, who is running to replace Polis,warned that Peters might attempt to profit from Trump's anti-weaponization fund,which is meant for those claiming wrongful prosecution. Bennet stated, If anyone had doubts about whether Tina Peters learned anything from her imprisonment,she answered that question within hours of her release. she cannot get a cent from Trump's slush fund. colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold called the clemency an affront to our democracy and warned that it emboldens the election denial movement, as Peters has continued to spread falsehoods about elections since her release.

Governor Polis defended his action, clarifying that he does not believe Peters is innocent or that her claims about elections are valid. He argued that the sentence had become disconnected from the crime, suggesting that the punishment was overly harsh relative to the offense. The case remains highly charged, intersecting ongoing debates about election integrity, political accountability, and the use of executive clemency





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Tina Peters Jared Polis Colorado Election Denial Clemency 2020 Election Voting Machines Mesa County Jena Griswold Michael Bennet

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