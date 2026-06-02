Colorado GOP Gubernatorial Frontrunner Refuses to Disclose Number of Killings

In a TV interview, Colorado Republican primary frontrunner Greg Marx refused to say how many people he has killed, prompting criticism from opponents and raising questions about his fitness for office.

The frontrunner in Colorado 's Republican primary for governor, Greg Marx, refused to answer how many people he has killed during a stunning TV interview. When asked by reporter Sarah Clark whether the only person he had killed was a man his abusive stepfather forced him to fatally shoot at age 7, Marx paused for 10 seconds before responding, 'Well, I would say, as a child, yes, without question, but I've been in other situations where, you know, possibly people - or persons - died as a result of me defending myself in other countries.

There's no count on that. There's no photos.

' The exchange has sparked intense debate about Marx's fitness for office and his military service as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Critics, including fellow Republican candidates, have seized on the remarks to question his judgment and stability. State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, one of Marx's primary opponents, stated, 'I don't think he's fit to be governor, and I think he would be a disaster for our state, quite frankly.

' Another opponent, former state representative John Bottoms, called Marx a 'con man,' alleging that Marx has lied to him personally and to others. Marx chose to skip a recent debate, citing bias from one of the moderators, but later condemned his opponents for refusing to back him. In a statement, he said, 'They're effectively saying they'd rather see a radical liberal Democrat in the governor's office than stand with a fellow Republican chosen by the voters.

That doesn't put Colorado families first, and it certainly doesn't put our conservative principles first. It puts their own egos and ambitions ahead of the party and the state.

' The primary is scheduled for June 30, with the gubernatorial election on November 3. Marx's campaign has faced numerous controversies, including his financial ties to questionable organizations and his past statements on immigration and education. The interview has also drawn national attention, with political analysts noting that such frank discussions about killing are rare in modern politics.

Marx's refusal to provide a definitive answer has left many voters unsettled, particularly those who prioritize transparency and moral clarity in their leaders. The issue is compounded by Marx's admission that he has been in situations where he may have killed others while defending himself abroad, though he did not specify whether these occurred during his military service or other activities.

As the primary approaches, the Marx campaign is working to refocus on policy issues such as the economy, healthcare, and education, but the killing question continues to dominate headlines. Some supporters argue that Marx's combat experience makes him uniquely qualified to handle crises, while detractors see his evasiveness as a sign of deeper character flaws. The outcome of the primary could hinge on how voters weigh these competing narratives.

Meanwhile, other Republican candidates are capitalizing on the controversy, with Kirkmeyer and Bottoms highlighting their own military backgrounds and contrasting their transparency with Marx's reluctance to disclose details. The race remains highly competitive, with recent polls showing Marx leading but within the margin of error. The controversy has also overshadowed other primary issues, such as the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfire management, and water rights disputes.

As Coloradans brace for a contentious election season, the question of how many people Greg Marx has killed lingers, unresolved and deeply troubling for many





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Colorado Republican Primary Gubernatorial Election Controversial Remarks Military Service

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