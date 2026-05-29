Colorado Front Range passenger train project gets $3 million from RTD

RTD directors have already committed to supporting a financial framework agreement for the $332 million “starter service” first phase of Colorado’s intercity rail service project.

RTD directors approved spending the $3 million, down from the $5 million FRPRD manager Sal Pace initially requested, to build understanding of the proposed “Colorado Connector” train service, which would, and Fort Collins using existing Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway freight tracks with three trains a day starting by January 2029.

The trains would reach speeds up to 79 mph and stop in eight cities. RTD directors have already committed to supporting a financial framework agreement for the $332 million “starter service” first phase ofA train linking Denver with Boulder would help fulfill RTD’s broken promises over the past two decades to expand FasTracks rail transit.

However, RTD directors areofficials at the RTD board meeting Wednesday night committed to paying back the $3 million, whether or not their ballot measure, seeking voter approval in November for a tax hike to fund expanded Front Range Passenger Rail service from Fort Collins to Pueblo, succeeds.

“The future of transit in the region is very much tied together,” RTD director Chris Nicholson said, “and the only way that we will be successful is if we all hang together. ”





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado moves to fix RTD with board restructure, accessibility mandatesPublic transportation in the Denver area is about to get a boost, according to Gov. Jared Polis, after the governor signed Senate Bill 26-150 into law aboard an RTD bus Tuesday.

Read more »

A $40K Toyota Hatch Could Make Your Next Range Rover A Lot More ExpensiveA hot hatch made in Derbyshire could quietly raise the price of your next Bentley, Range Rover, or Rolls-Royce

Read more »

A Diamond Is Forever Showcases Range of Desert DiamondsA Diamond Is Forever's Desert diamonds feature earthy tones and designs, redefining trends in the fine jewelry world.

Read more »

Colorado Forest Report Finds Pine Beetle Damage Surged 150% Along Front Range Amid Record HeatA new state forest health report reveals a nearly 150% explosion in mountain pine beetle damage across Colorado's Front Range in 2025, driven by record heat and drought that stress forests and heighten wildfire danger in the wildland-urban interface.

Read more »