Colorado Forest Report Finds Pine Beetle Damage Surged 150% Along Front Range Amid Record Heat

A new state forest health report reveals a nearly 150% explosion in mountain pine beetle damage across Colorado's Front Range in 2025, driven by record heat and drought that stress forests and heighten wildfire danger in the wildland-urban interface.

A new report from the Colorado State Forest Service reveals a dramatic and alarming expansion of mountain pine beetle damage along Colorado 's Front Range between 2024 and 2025.

The 2025 Report on the Health of Colorado's Forests documents a nearly 150 percent increase in beetle-caused tree mortality during this period, marking a significant escalation in an ongoing outbreak. This surge is occurring concurrently with a new outbreak spreading through ponderosa pine forests, ecosystems already identified as being at high risk for catastrophic wildfires. The proliferation of these native insects is being driven by a second consecutive year of anomalously warm temperatures and significantly below-average precipitation.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirms that Colorado endured its hottest average temperature on record for the first six months of the water year spanning October 2025 through March 2026. Compounding the stress, March 2025 was recorded as the second-driest March in state history, with only 0.45 inches of precipitation.

These prolonged drought and heat conditions have left the state's forests severely stressed and physiologically weakened, drastically reducing their natural defenses and making them exponentially more susceptible to insect infestations like the mountain pine beetle and other pests such as the emerald ash borer. The mountain pine beetle is explicitly named as the paramount forest health concern in Colorado.

While native and typically a minor ecological agent that culls weaker trees, outbreaks erupt when climatic conditions compromise tree resilience and vast numbers of susceptible hosts are available, allowing beetle populations to explode beyond natural controls. In extreme scenarios, they can overwhelm and kill large tracts of previously healthy trees. The extent of the 2025 outbreak was meticulously measured by the annual Aerial Detection Survey, a collaborative effort between the U.S. Forest Service and the Colorado State Forest Service.

These surveys over the Front Range region documented the beetle's lethal impact across approximately 5,544 acres of ponderosa pine forest in nine counties-Larimer, Boulder, Gilpin, Jefferson, Clear Creek, Teller, Park, Douglas, and El Paso-in 2025. This represents a stark increase from the 2,236 acres affected in the same area during 2024. The trend is not isolated to the Front Range; the report also notes expanding beetle activity in forests within Gunnison, Chaffee, and Park counties.

The aerial surveys further identified the continued spread of other forest insect pests across the state. The scope of the 2025 aerial survey itself was hampered, covering only about 13.4 million acres compared to nearly 30 million in 2024, due to significant limitations in aircraft and pilot availability as well as funding constraints.

The confluence of vast tree mortality from beetles and persistent drought conditions creates a perilous and greatly amplified wildfire risk, particularly in the wildland-urban interface where human development meets forested areas. The report provides a grave assessment of the changing fire regime in ponderosa pine forests, which have shifted from a historical pattern of frequent, low-severity fires to a current reality of infrequent but high-severity fire events. This shift is attributed to altered forest structure and excessive fuel loading.

The report warns that the combination of abundant ignition sources, continuous layers of dry surface fuels, and the alignment with strong Front Range winds creates high to very high probabilities of burning throughout the year. Thisdanger is magnified by the very same persistent drought and rising temperatures that fuel the beetle epidemic.

Consequently, the report underscores an urgent need for fire management agencies to adapt their tactics, as current operational fire behavior models are inadequate for predicting fire dynamics in forests decimated by bark beetles, likely leading to unforeseen and dangerous wildfire behaviors. On a national scale, an analysis by the Center for Western Priorities indicates a 35 percent reduction in hazardous fuels treatment by the U.S. Forest Service in 2025 compared to 2024.

Nationwide treatment acres fell from about 4.1 million in 2024 to approximately 2.6 million in 2025. Colorado, however, experienced a relatively minor decrease of just 1.4 percent in its fuels treatment acres, while states like Montana, Oregon, Idaho, and California were far more impacted by these nationwide cuts in mitigation efforts





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Mountain Pine Beetle Colorado Front Range Wildfire Risk Forest Health Drought Climate Change Ponderosa Pine U.S. Forest Service Aerial Survey

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