Colorado Buffaloes fall to Cincinnati Bearcats on Nov 21, 2026, ending bowl hopes. Head Coach Deion Sanders blames preparation after quarterback Isaac Wilson throws three interceptions.

The Colorado Buffaloes football program has been officially eliminated from postseason bowl contention following a defeat to the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on November 21, 2026. The loss marks the third losing season for the university in just four years and ensures that even a victory in the final regular season game against UCF will not secure a berth in a bowl game.

Turnovers Decided Game at Nippert Stadium

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson threw three interceptions during the first half, with the final turnover sealing the victory for Cincinnati. The team also surrendered a fumble when wide receiver Quanell Farakhan lost the ball on a catch-and-run attempt. These critical mistakes became the central focus of postgame discussions regarding the team's performance and future direction.

Also read Deion Sanders, CU Buffs take bowl hopes to Cincinnati’s Senior Day

Deion Sanders Takes Full Responsibility

Head coach Deion Sanders publicly accepted blame for the loss, stating that he failed to adequately prepare the players for the high-stakes environment. He explained that he intentionally held back on intense practice sessions because many players were dealing with injuries, a decision he now regrets. Sanders noted that he expected the team to appear fresh and dominant but admitted that this goal was not achieved.

Isaac Wilson Struggles Against Cincinnati Defense

Wilson threw for three interceptions, including the one that ultimately ended Colorado's season hopes. The Buffalo offense also saw running back DeKalon Taylor rush for yardage, but the ground game could not overcome the turnovers. Sanders praised the opposing quarterback for playing exceptionally well and making all the right decisions, noting that Cincinnati only missed one throw and had no turnovers throughout the contest.

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Bowl Contention Ends With Regular Season Conclusion

The defeat eliminates Colorado from any chance of securing a bowl invitation, regardless of the outcome of the final game against UCF on November 28. This senior day matchup will serve as the concluding event for the season, but it holds no impact on postseason eligibility. The team enters its final game with its bowl hopes already extinguished.

Special Teams and Defensive Consistency Issues

Sanders also highlighted inconsistencies in special teams play, particularly regarding a missed field goal attempt by kicker Daniel Gerlach. Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. returned a kickoff for a long gain before halftime, prompting Sanders to call a timeout to ensure Gerlach was ready for a potential 60-yard field goal. Sanders expressed confidence in Gerlach's ability but acknowledged that the team came up short defensively and on special teams.