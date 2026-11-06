Colorado Floods Devastate Four Corners Region After Record Rainfall

Severe flooding in Colorado and the Four Corners region has destroyed homes and caused hundreds of thousands in losses. Matthew Martinez, a long-time resident, faces displacement and financial ruin as the Navajo River swells beyond its banks.

Matthew Martinez, a 60-year resident of a canyon along the Navajo River in Colorado, faced unprecedented destruction after the river surged through his property twice in the last two weeks. The flooding occurred approximately 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the resort town of Pagosa Springs in far southwestern Colorado. Martinez had lived near the water for nearly his entire life without witnessing such severe events.

Navajo River Flooding Destroys Property

The violent waters washed through Martinez's home and outbuildings, leaving the house strewn with mud and tools scattered downstream. He reported missing a horse and noted that the river swallowed a corral while severely damaging his barn. The force of the water was so great that it stripped away rich topsoil from his land, leaving behind only sand and rock. Martinez, who was out of town recovering from knee surgery at the time of the first surge, described the scene as one of total loss for his family.

Also read TEP plan calls for shift away from coal, more solar and battery storage

He estimated that the damage amounts to at least $200,000 in losses. Because his house is located so close to the water, he was unable to secure flood insurance. The financial burden is compounded by the fact that he and his fiancée are currently staying in an Airbnb after their temporary housing with a son and a hotel both flooded. Martinez fears they could become homeless once his emergency housing voucher expires in a few days.

Regional Storms Impact Four Corners States

The devastation in Colorado was part of a broader weather pattern that affected the entire Four Corners region. Heavy rains dumped across parts of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah, causing the Navajo, San Juan, and Animas rivers to surge beyond their banks. Scientists attribute the increased intensity and likelihood of such heavy rains to a supercharged El Niño event, which disrupts weather patterns by warming Pacific waters. Recent storms have also impacted Flagstaff and Sedona in Arizona, Farmington in New Mexico, Bluff in Utah, and Durango in Colorado.

Advertisement

Martinez noted that several families with roots in the canyon stretching back 100 years suffered similar damage. He stated that nobody in the community expected such a catastrophic event. Despite the flooding ending months of drought in the area, the raging torrents have created long-term agricultural challenges. Martinez wonders how he will feed his remaining animals next year given the loss of pasture land.

Recovery Challenges and Government Aid

Returning to his property required navigating beaten gravel roads with a four-wheel drive vehicle. A Federal Emergency Management Agency representative visited the property to take photos after the first flood, but a second flood hit three days later and was twice as severe. Martinez acknowledged that they are likely on a government assistance list but emphasized the urgent need for financial support to begin repairs.

He expressed frustration with the allocation of federal funds, arguing that money spent on overseas operations should be directed toward domestic relief. Martinez estimated that hauling debris to a dump would cost $300 per load, totaling thousands of dollars he does not have. He is considering asking family and friends for help with cleanup efforts while he continues to heal from his recent surgery. The situation highlights the severe economic and logistical hurdles facing residents in disaster zones lacking adequate insurance coverage.