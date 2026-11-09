The 15-week EMT program combines classroom instruction, hands on simulations, and real-world training.

Staffing challenges are continuing to impact emergency medical services across Colorado. A partnership between MSU Denver and Denver Health is creating a new pathway for students to enter the field and potentially build a career in healthcare.

See the full story in the video below Colorado faces ongoing EMT shortage as training program aims to build workforce Emergency medical technicians are often the first to provide care in a crisis. But MSU Denver tells Denver7, with retirements, pandemic-related burnout, and workers moving into other healthcare fields, Colorado continues to face challenges building its EMS workforce.

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“I feel like the way that medicine is looking right now, there is a need for a lot of EMS students. I did want to be a part of that,” said MSU Denver student Leslie Gallegos. It's why MSU Denver and Denver Health are working to strengthen that pipeline.

“EMTs are really the foundation of emergency healthcare,” Denver Health assistant chief paramedic Mackennon Thompson said. The 15-week EMT program combines classroom instruction, hands on simulations, and real-world training.

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“It really gets them prepared to go out into the community and serve the community in that capacity,” Thompson said. Students who complete the program can now earn 12 college credits.

“It's going to be open to all degree pathways for students,” MSU Denver master of health administration program director Garrett Chism said. Garrett Chism with MSU Denver says a career as an EMT is rewarding with no day looking the same.

“EMT is the first step for many of these pathways and for people who are interested in working in healthcare it’s a great first step for getting into healthcare,” Chism said. That training can open doors beyond the ambulance, including nursing, firefighting, hospital work, and other medical careers.

“I know there's a lot of people who will be needing a lot of medical assistance in the near future, and I like helping people,” Gallegos said. Denver Health officials said they plans to offer six classes over the next year creating the potential for up to 144 new EMT training opportunities. For more information on the partnership, click here.

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