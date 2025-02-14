Colorado Faces Medicaid Enrollment Crisis: Half a Million Lose Coverage

The unwinding of pandemic-era policies protecting Medicaid and CHIP enrollment has resulted in over 500,000 Coloradans losing coverage. This crisis has not only impacted individuals but also reverberated across the state's healthcare system and economy.

More than half a million people in Colorado have lost their public health insurance coverage following the end of pandemic-era policies designed to protect enrollment. Between March 2023 and October 2024, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program ( CHIP ) enrollment in Colorado plummeted from over 1.7 million to less than 1.2 million, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a healthcare research nonprofit.

This represents a 30 percent decline, significantly higher than the national average of 16 percent. Colorado's overall disenrollment rate of 53 percent is also alarmingly close to the worst among states with available data, though it has seen fewer disenrollments compared to Texas and Florida.The unwinding process, which resumed eligibility checks after the expiration of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in March 2023, has had a profound impact on Colorado's economy. A recent study by the Colorado Health Foundation and the Colorado Futures Center at Colorado State University found that the state's economy could have contracted by as much as 1 percent if an estimated 504,530 otherwise-eligible Coloradans were unenrolled. This highlights the interconnectedness of healthcare access and economic stability.A concerning aspect of this situation is the number of individuals who were unable to disenroll or successfully navigate the renewal process. Studies indicate that many have lost coverage due to administrative barriers, despite remaining eligible. KFF has noted that delays and other administrative issues have prevented many from renewing their policies or completing redeterminations. Additionally, a lack of understanding regarding the 'unwinding process' has contributed to the problem, with multiple surveys revealing that many were unaware of the implications for their health insurance. KFF also found that 69 percent of those disenrolled had their coverage terminated due to 'procedural issues,' including factors like incorrect contact information or failure to comprehend or submit renewal documents on time





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Public Health Medicaid CHIP Enrollment Disenrollment Colorado Healthcare Crisis Economic Impact

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michigan Sees Sharp Decline in Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment After COVID-19 Coverage Protections EndOver 700,000 people have lost Medicaid and CHIP coverage in Michigan since the end of pandemic-era protections, highlighting the challenges of navigating the 'unwinding' process.

Read more »

Covered California enrollment reaches record-high numbers days before enrollment closesOf the new enrollees, 52,581 were in the Bay Area.

Read more »

Colorado Option Plans See Record Enrollment, Sparking Debate on AffordabilityA new report shows Colorado Option plans are becoming increasingly popular, but their impact on affordability is being debated. Despite not being a true public option, the plans are required to offer lower premiums or negotiate with hospitals for reduced rates. While premiums for Option plans rose slightly, they remained lower than non-Option plans in many counties. However, a study commissioned by an insurance industry group found minimal savings overall, particularly in urban areas.

Read more »

Colorado’s public school enrollment continues to fall, but immigrant students are helping fill classroomsDPS saw the number of children in classrooms jump to the highest level since 2019-20, thanks in large part to the more than 4,700 immigrant students who arrived last year.

Read more »

Colorado Medicaid Transportation Provider Dispute Sparks UncertaintyMedRide, a major Medicaid transportation provider in Colorado, was suspended from the program last week due to fraud allegations. However, the suspension was abruptly reversed this week after MedRide filed a lawsuit. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges and confusion surrounding the state's Medicaid transportation program, which has faced scrutiny over alleged fraud and difficulties with new regulations.

Read more »

Colorado Medicaid Patients Struggle After Non-Emergency Medical Transport Provider SuspendedMedRide, a major non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) service in Colorado, has been suspended by the state's Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) due to alleged fraud. Thousands of Medicaid patients who rely on MedRide for transportation to medical appointments are now facing disruptions and uncertainty.

Read more »