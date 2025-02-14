Colorado Dentist Accused of Plotting to Kill Detective Investigating His Wife's Murder

James Craig, a Colorado dentist already charged with murdering his wife, is facing new charges of solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit perjury. Prosecutors allege that Craig attempted to hire an inmate to kill a detective investigating his wife's death. Craig has pleaded not guilty to the initial murder and evidence tampering charges.

Prosecutors are preparing to present evidence in court to support their claim that a Colorado dentist charged with murdering his wife also attempted to arrange the killing of a detective investigating the case. James Craig, the dentist, is accused of poisoning his wife's protein shakes nearly two years ago. Authorities allege that he ordered a rush shipment of potassium cyanide, claiming it was needed for a patient, after an initial attempt with arsenic failed to kill her.

\In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Craig now faces two new charges: solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit perjury. While the charging document doesn't specify the intended target of the alleged murder plot, police in Aurora, Colorado, have confirmed that the targeted individual was a detective assigned to the case. Prosecutors plan to reveal more details about their theory during a hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon. Their aim is to convince the judge that Craig should be tried for these additional charges alongside the murder charge.\Craig has pleaded not guilty to the initial charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A message left for his defense lawyers, Lisa Moses and Robert Werking, was not immediately returned. Angela Craig, 43, died in March 2023 from poisoning caused by cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a substance found in over-the-counter eye drops, according to the coroner. The couple had been married for 23 years and had six children together





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Poisoning Dentist Colorado Detective Solicitation Perjury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado Dentist Accused of Poisoning Wife Also Allegedly Tried to Hire HitmanProsecutors in Colorado are set to present evidence that James Craig, a dentist accused of poisoning his wife's protein shakes, also attempted to arrange for a fellow inmate to kill a detective investigating the case. Craig is facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence related to his wife's death, and new charges of solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit perjury related to the alleged hitman plot.

Read more »

Colorado Dentist Accused of Plotting to Kill Detective Investigating HimProsecutors in Colorado are set to present evidence that James Craig, a dentist charged with poisoning his wife to death, also attempted to hire a fellow inmate to murder a detective investigating the case. Craig is accused of poisoning his wife's protein shakes with potassium cyanide, and later attempted to have the detective killed. His trial, delayed with no new date set, is expected to include these new charges.

Read more »

Prosecutors to present evidence Colorado dentist charged in wife's death tried to kill detectiveDENVER (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday are set to present evidence that a Colorado dentist charged with killing his wife also tried to get a fellow inmate to

Read more »

Valley dentist must hire chaperones for offices after ex-employee accused of child sex crimesAnne Ryman is an award-winning journalist and Arizona resident since 1991

Read more »

Supporters of Colorado Springs Mayor Accused of Staging Racist Scene to Boost His CampaignThree individuals are accused of conspiring to create a staged racist scene involving a burning cross and racially charged graffiti to allegedly benefit the campaign of Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. Federal prosecutors argue the act was intended to intimidate and defraud the United States, while one of the defendants claims the incident was protected free speech.

Read more »

Venezuelan Migrant Arrested in Bronx, Accused of Part in Colorado Home InvasionFederal prosecutors have apprehended a Venezuelan migrant in the Bronx, alleging his involvement as a fugitive and gang member in a violent home invasion in Colorado last year. Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 26, is accused of participating in an armed burglary that resulted in the kidnapping, beating, and stabbing of two Venezuelan immigrants in Aurora, Colorado. Zambrano-Pacheco fled Colorado following the incident and was subsequently tracked to a Bronx apartment by federal agents. He faces federal charges in Manhattan related to firearm possession and is wanted on separate charges in Colorado.

Read more »