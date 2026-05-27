Colorado Democrats React With Protest and Criticism After Jared Polis's Reaction to Taped Mouth Contact and Petition for Clemency

The opposition of the Democratic Party of Colorado is coming to play a significant role in the dynamics of the political arena as they have exacerbated concerns and criticisms about the actions of the governor.

Polis protests censure by showing up to Colorado Democrats call with taped mouthcontacted Polis’s office for comment on the tape stunt. An anti-Polis account on X criticized his appearance, saying shutting his mouth was the “only thing we’ve ever asked to do.

” Last Wednesday, the vast majority of the Colorado Democratic Party’s Central Committee approved the move to censure the governor. As a result, Polis is barred as an honored guest, featured speaker, or recognized party representative at party-sponsored events. Less than a week before that, the governor granted clemency to former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was convicted of election interference. Her nine-year prison sentence was dramatically reduced.

She is set for release on parole on June 1.repeatedly pressured him to do so. Her legal team previously raised concerns about the safety and health hurdles she faced in jail at 70 years old. Peters was accused of copying sensitive election system data from Mesa County voting equipment during a 2021 software update. At the time, she was convinced by the allegations of widespread election fraud..

“Five years ago I misled the Secretary of State when allowing a person to gain access to county voting equipment. That was wrong. I have learned and grown during my time in prison and going forward I will make sure that my actions always follow the law, and I will avoid the mistakes of the past.

”In defense of his decision to release Peters, Polis essentially argued the punishment didn’t fit the crime and pointed out that she did not alter the election results. Rather, according to the governor, she illegally accessed the computer room and attempted to copy the election data for an independent audit before the software was updated.





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Jared Polis Colorado Democrats Censure Mouth Contact Clemency Taped Mouth Contact Opposition

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