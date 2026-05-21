Colorado Democrat Party Censes Gov. Jared Polis for Commuting Sentence of Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters

The Colorado Democrat Party on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to censure Gov. Jared Polis for commuting the sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who is serving a nine-year sentence for tampering with election equipment.

The Colorado Democrat Party on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to censure Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) for commuting the sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was sentenced for her role in tampering with election equipment . 89.9 percent in support of the measure to censure Polis.

The censure prohibits him from speaking at or taking part in party-sponsored events. Polis has said that the petition to censure him is politically motivated, with the petition issued in reaction to Polis’s move to commute the sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Peters. A judge gave her nine years for her role in tampering with election equipment.

My goal is to make the right decision with the information I have, and that’s exactly what I did in this case," Polis explained. Ames County District Attorney Dan Rubenstein said in reaction to Polis.

"It’s caught up in the zeitgeist of the partisan divide which is a horrific thing that rips my heart apart, this divide that’s facing this country and our state. And I really hope that doesn't impugn each individual sense of justice, whether they’re Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative. We need to make sure that you’re punished based on the crime regardless of your beliefs.

", "Clearly, her free speech — however much we disagree with it — was used as a factor in that sentencing," Polis added. "This was not just one act. This was a months-long pattern of deception to try to violate every security protocol we had as the person we entrusted specifically for that.





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Colorado Democrat Party Gov. Jared Polis Censure Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters Tampering With Election Equipment Sentence Commutation Political Motivation Partisan Divide Ames County Censure Prohibits Party-Sponsored Events

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