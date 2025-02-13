Colorado Craft Brewers Face Rising Costs from New Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

President Trump's new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, including an end to exemptions for allies like Canada, threaten to significantly impact Colorado's thriving craft beer industry. Brewers face the difficult choice of absorbing the increased costs or passing them on to consumers, potentially raising prices for beer lovers.

President Donald Trump recently signed a proclamation implementing a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, eliminating an exception previously granted to allies, including Canada. This move significantly impacts Coloradans in the craft beer industry, as they rely heavily on aluminum cans for packaging. Great Divide Brewing in Downtown Denver, for example, purchased 5 million aluminum cans last year for their own operations and a partner brewery.

Brian Dunn, the president and founder of Great Divide, stated that a 25% increase in aluminum costs would be substantial and potentially force them to raise prices for consumers. Aluminum cans account for approximately 75% of packaged craft beer's volume and revenue nationwide, according to data from the Brewers Association. Similar tariffs implemented in 2018, with exceptions for certain countries, already led to price increases for aluminum, according to Katie Marisic, senior director of federal affairs for the Brewers Association. Breweries face a difficult choice: absorb the increased costs, potentially sacrificing profit margins, or pass them on to consumers. Dunn explained that for Great Divide, the new tariff would add approximately $1.65 per case, or 0.41 cents per six-pack, in additional costs, making it unavoidable to raise prices. The new tariffs are scheduled to take effect on March 12th, but advocates are hopeful that a trade agreement will be reached before then, allowing for exceptions for certain countries. The Brewers Association emphasizes the significant impact these tariffs would have on Colorado's economy, which relies heavily on the state's thriving craft beer industry. Marisic highlights the economic benefits of craft breweries, including tourism revenue and support for local agriculture.Both Dunn and Marisic express hope that the tariffs will be averted and urge consumers to continue supporting their local craft breweries. Marisic encourages beer enthusiasts to visit their local breweries and enjoy a delicious craft beer while acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the situation. Dunn echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of working together to resolve the issue and requesting understanding from beer drinkers if price increases become necessary. The Brewers Association actively advocates for consumer support of small, local craft breweries and emphasizes the crucial role they play in the American economy and cultural landscape





DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tariffs Steel Aluminum Craft Beer Colorado Economy Brewers Association President Trump Trade Agreement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado Brewers Cup Celebrates State's Craft Beer SceneThe inaugural Colorado Brewers Cup crowned the best local brews in 26 categories, recognizing the state's thriving craft beer industry.

Read more »

Colorado Craft Brewers Find Power in Numbers Through Cheetah CoalitionThree Denver brewers launch Cheetah Coalition, a collaborative brewery model designed to help aspiring brewers overcome the high costs of starting their own operations. The initiative aims to revitalize Colorado's craft beer scene by offering shared resources, expertise, and a supportive community.

Read more »

Texas Craft Brewers Cup awards 90 medals to 55 breweries across the Lone Star StateThe 2025 Texas Craft Brewers Cup winners were announced Saturday night.On Feb. 8, the Texas Craft Brewers Guild awarded 90 medals to 55 breweries from across th

Read more »

Trump's New Tariffs Could Impact San Diego Craft BrewersPresident Trump's new tariffs on aluminum and steel imports are expected to impact various industries, including local craft breweries in San Diego.

Read more »

See the best local beers honored at the inaugural Colorado Brewers CupEver wonder who makes the best IPAs in Colorado? This new competition has the answers.

Read more »

Brewers Face Tough Competition in 2025, Can They Overcome the Projections?The Milwaukee Brewers, despite losing key players, are projected to remain a strong contender in the National League Central. Can they surpass expectations and challenge the Chicago Cubs' projected dominance?

Read more »