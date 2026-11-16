Colorado colder months are here. What are renter’s rights when it comes to staying warm?

Colorado law protects from winters without a heating system. Denver7 spoke with a tenant lawyer laying out what rights renter’s have if that system fails.

DENVER — As the temperatures drop outdoors, thermostats across the state are getting switched on or turned up, so what happens if they stop working?

Colorado renters have a right to a functional heating system under the state’s Landlord Tenant Warrant of Habitability. The law requires landlords to maintain certain conditions in their properties, even if they aren’t written into the lease. Watch the full story in the video below Colorado colder months are here. What are renter’s right when it comes to staying warm?

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This includes a clean, safe living environment with running water, some form of trash management and heating systems.

“The number one thing is to remember this is a safety issue,” said Kelly Reeves, managing attorney for Sue My Landlord law firm. “If you're a landlord, this is an important way to keep your tenants safe, and if you're a tenant, you have rights here. ” The heating system requirement needs a permanent system and can’t be satisfied by a few space heaters.

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Reeves says overlapping fire codes and municipal rules make space heater more of a liability than a solution. However, they can be used as a temporary fix in a heating outage. If a tenant loses heat, Colorado law considers this to be an emergency, meaning the landlord has within 24 hours to start repairs or remediation after getting a written notice of the problem.

“This requires that a tenant not just call,” Reeves warned. “It’s wonderful to call your maintenance line, but follow up with text or email to trigger those rights. If it's going to be a couple days without heat, tenants have the right to ask for, alternative accommodations. ” Those alternative accommodations include a temporary heating system—like space heaters—or asking to be put in a hotel at the landlord’s expense while heating is being repaired.

Reeves says if you’re renter who doesn’t have a working heating system, take photos and videos of any problems and record all communication with your landlord. If the problem isn’t fixed, contact 311 or a lawyer. To learn more about renter’s rights, find a free workshop here. For Denver-specific rules and regulations, look here.

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