'How ironic is it that an organization that claims to help the poor has employees that have to work two jobs to barely get by?'

"How ironic is it that an organization that claims to help the poor has employees that have to work two jobs to barely get by?

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Also read LA’s disastrous homeless agency axed after billions spent — but zero change

Over 30 CCH employees and members of the Service Employees International Union Local 105 met outside the nonprofit’s Department of Outreach and Engagement on Nov. 17 to rally for better working conditions and compensation despite millions poured into homelessness efforts in the city.

“We have been bargaining for a union contract for over two years now,” Ellie Henry, a case manager for the organization, tells Westword. “The Coalition has refused to raise our wages. We are screaming every day about the harm that this is having on clients, our constant turnover and the constant mistreatment of staff and clients.

” The union says mistreatment goes beyond pay, with workers reporting mold, asbestos exposure and bed bug infestations in facilities where residents live, including Fusion Studios — a permanent supportive housing facility in the Park Hill neighborhood operated by the organization. City Council candidates largely agree on homeless approach — but not the mayor’s“They will try all kinds of tactics to get you all to stop protecting yourself, protecting your clients and each other.

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Do not let them,” Denver City Council member Shontel Lewis said at the protest through a microphone.

“They have the money. You know how I know? The City Council gives it to them. ”.

Since taking office, the mayor has tackled homelessness through the “All In Mile High” initiative, a plan to loop in local organizations to implement wrap-around services like shelters and mental health care. Earlier this year, City Council approved funding contracts with CCH totalingfound 518 people living on Denver streets during a single January night this year.

That number represents a 64% reduction in street homelessness from 2023 and the lowest on record since county-specific data became available during PIT counts in 2017. Denver also saw a 12.5% decrease in overall homelessness between 2025 and 2026, marking the first documented reduction since 2017, according to Johnston. But workers on the front lines question where that money is truly going, especially with reported conditions at Fusion Studios.

“It’s about the political agendas of executives. It is about claiming to provide these services and claiming to follow this mission, but going in every way possible against that actual mission,” Henry says. Henry says that working for CCH and helping people experiencing homelessness is all she’s ever wanted to do, but a constantly fluctuating staff of case managers and bad conditions make it nearly impossible to do her job effectively.

“It is impossible for many of our clients to genuinely thrive in these conditions, and a lot of our people actually want to go back on the street because that’s where they had community, that’s where they felt safe,” she says. “And instead of addressing that problem, we’re just rehousing people in these buildings without ever dealing with the fundamental issues of the buildings, without dealing with the fundamental issues of retention.

” Cathy Alderman, a spokesperson for CCH, tells Westword that the organization is “actively in mitigation and remediation efforts on each issue” at Fusion Studios and that the issues are isolated to the one building. According to Alderman, a broken sprinkler in a unit caused the mold months ago, but the mold has been contained, and efforts to combat bedbugs are underway.

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Although inspections found no asbestos exposure, planned work to combat mold in December may “disturb the asbestos that is often present in older buildings,” she says.

“We recognize that it may feel as though we are not working fast enough, and we are working directly with staff to address their safety concerns, including providing them with safety equipment and plans,” she says. Then there’s the issue of pay: Henry says it’s crucial for clients to have long-term case managers, but constant turnover due to low pay can make the whole process turbulent.

She says she started the job two years ago at $20 an hour and now makes $24 an hour, but sometimes she’s the only case manager in an entire building.

“How ironic is it that an organization that claims to help the poor has employees that have to work two jobs to barely get by? ” Dustin Heitzmann, a nurse who has worked with the Coalition for nearly two years, said at Tuesday’s protest. Alderman says the organization started meeting with the union for the first bargaining session to review the union’s proposal in June 2025 and made a “significant advancement in wage investment” earlier this year.

“We believe that each session has had quality dialogue and some current and new issues have been raised over the course of these meetings,” she says. “We take this process seriously and will continue to make progress on several significant issues, including on scheduling, progressive discipline, and paid leave. ” The workers still have plenty of doubts, though, so they took to the streets instead, holding up signs and chanting for better conditions.

“We’re not doing anything to stop the bleeding,” Henry says. “And it’s so clear to all of us here that if we were able to pay staff adequately and retain the good staff that we have, so many of these things would be resolved. ”From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. joined Westword as a staff writer in May 2026. He previously worked at the Denver Gazette, covering breaking news and Jefferson County. Sage has received numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and Colorado Press Association for his reporting on arts and public safety. A Delaware native, Sage graduated from Pratt Institute in New York City with a major in creative writing.