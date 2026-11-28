The Colorado Buffaloes will be welcoming the UCF Knights to Folsom Field for their final game of the 2026 regular season. Following a tough year that has ended

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectto Folsom Field for their final game of the 2026 regular season. Following a tough year that has ended in the team failing to obtain bowl eligibility, Colorado is looking for one final victory. UCF is entering the matchup with a 6-5 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play and have officially secured bowl eligibility following their 48-17 victory over Iowa State.

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As for Colorado, the team is coming off of a 35-28 loss to Cincinnati and sit at 4-7. Even though the Buffaloes have home-field advantage, the Knights have several offensive weapons capable of making it a challenging afternoon for Colorado. Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. makes a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Kenny Worthy in the second half at Nippert Stadium.