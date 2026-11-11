Colorado Buffaloes vs Houston Ticket Prices Drop 87 Percent

Resale tickets for the Colorado Buffaloes against Houston have plummeted to $28, marking an 87 percent drop from peak prices. Fans can secure affordable seats at Folsom Field.

Colorado Buffaloes football fans seeking affordable entry to their final home games of the 2026 season are finding significant value in the upcoming matchup against the Houston Cougars. While earlier conference contests against teams like Texas Tech and Utah commanded premium resale rates, the secondary market for the Houston game has experienced a dramatic collapse in pricing. This trend offers supporters a rare opportunity to attend live college football in Boulder without the high costs associated with other regular-season fixtures.

Market Prices Fall Significantly

Current resale listings for the Colorado Buffaloes versus Houston contest start at approximately $28 per ticket on platforms like TicketData. StubHub displays initial listings around $35, while TickPick reports average prices exceeding $200 depending on seat selection. The wide variance reflects available inventory ranging from upper-level stands to premium sideline locations. This pricing structure contrasts sharply with earlier matchups where entry-level costs were substantially higher.

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The university's original ticket office listed the starting price for the Houston game at $78. However, the secondary market has driven actual transaction values far below that baseline. Historical data indicates that the cheapest tracked tickets initially appeared near $220 in December 2025. By October, those figures had fallen to between $52 and $58 before dropping further to $40 on November 1. The current low of $28 represents an 87 percent decrease from the peak tracking period.

Comparison With Conference Games

Earlier in the season, ticket costs for Colorado Buffaloes home games remained elevated due to high demand for conference play. The season opener against Weber State began at $62 through official channels. Matchups against Texas Tech and Utah saw starting prices rise to $131 and $158 respectively. Kansas State tickets started at $88, reflecting the general strength of the home schedule.

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Resale markets mirrored this inflation during the early months. Tickets for the Arizona State Sun Devils game ranged from $84 to $99 at the lower end. The Utah contest saw entry-level resale prices climb into the $125 to $140 bracket. In contrast, the Houston game offers fans a chance to pay less than half the cost of some previous conference encounters. This disparity highlights the unique nature of the current secondary market for this specific fixture.

Stakeholder Positions And Market Trends

Head Coach Deion Sanders leads the Colorado Buffaloes as they approach the end of their home schedule at Folsom Field. His team's performance and the broader interest in the program have historically influenced ticket demand. However, the current downward trend in prices suggests a shift in buyer behavior or supply availability. Unlike typical late-game spikes in demand, the market continues to trend downward as kickoff approaches.

Data from TicketData shows a 50 percent decline in prices over the past 30 days alone. This pattern is unusual for major college football events where scarcity often drives prices up closer to game day. The sustained drop implies that sellers are prioritizing liquidity over maximizing individual ticket revenue. Buyers who wait until closer to the event may find even better deals, though seating options will naturally diminish.

Impact On Fans And Next Steps

Fans planning to attend the Colorado Buffaloes versus Houston game now face a landscape of significantly reduced financial barriers. The ability to secure seats for under $30 allows for greater accessibility compared to previous seasons. This affordability could lead to stronger attendance figures despite the lower nominal prices. It also provides a more inclusive experience for students and local residents.

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As the game date nears, prospective attendees should monitor multiple resale platforms to find the best combination of price and location. Fees and seating quality remain critical factors when evaluating the true value of a ticket. The current market conditions present a clear advantage for those willing to engage with the secondary market. This shift marks a distinct departure from the high-cost environment seen during the peak of the conference schedule.