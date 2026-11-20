Colorado Buffaloes face Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday with bowl hopes hanging in the balance. Deion Sanders must navigate injuries against a favored Cincinnati squad in a critical Big 12 matchup.

The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for a pivotal Saturday showdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, where their postseason aspirations hang in the balance. Head coach Deion Sanders leads a roster that cannot clinch bowl eligibility with a single victory in this contest, yet a loss would severely cap their season ceiling at five wins. This outcome would mathematically eliminate any realistic path to securing the six wins required for a bowl game berth, raising the stakes for every snap in the upcoming matchup.

Key Injury Updates Affecting Lineup

Colorado enters the game with several key players unavailable due to ongoing injuries that have plagued the squad throughout the season. Defensive back Cree Thomas is listed as doubtful for the contest, leaving his participation uncertain as the Buffaloes prepare to defend against Cincinnati's potent offense. Additionally, wide receiver Danny Scudero remains out after missing the majority of the season, significantly impacting the receiving corps and forcing other players to step up in critical passing situations.

Also read Colorado Injury Report Shows Major Concern Before Cincinnati Bearcats

Defensive Challenges vs Cincinnati Run Game

The Buffaloes must address significant vulnerabilities in their secondary, particularly if Thomas is ruled inactive for Saturday's game. Cincinnati arrives with both of its top running backs listed on the availability reports, presenting a formidable challenge for a Colorado defense that has struggled to contain opposing ground attacks. The Buffaloes' ability to stop the run and force Cincinnati into predictable passing situations will be essential for preventing large chunks of yardage and maintaining control of the game tempo.

Betting Odds And Season Context

Betting markets from DraftKings Sportsbook currently favor the Cincinnati Bearcats by three points, a margin that typically reflects home-field advantage. This line suggests that oddsmakers view the two teams as relatively equal opponents despite Colorado hosting the game. The Buffaloes secured their only victory of the season against Georgia Tech on the road, a game originally started by quarterback Julian Lewis before Isaac Wilson took over the reins for the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement

Offensive Potential And Recent Performance

Following an emotional upset win over the Houston Cougars, Colorado's running game showed promising signs by accumulating 249 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. This offensive output stands in stark contrast to Cincinnati's defensive ranking, which sits at No. 112 in the nation by allowing an average of 180 rushing yards per game. If the Buffaloes can replicate that ground dominance, they may exploit the Bearcats' weak run defense to secure the win needed to keep their season alive.

Final Injury Reports And Game Day Logistics

Both teams are expected to release updated injury reports on Friday and again 90 minutes before kickoff, providing final clarity on player availability. While defensive back Naeten Mitchell remains out and Scudero is still sidelined, the Colorado running back room appears to be at full strength with Micah Welch no longer listed on the injury report. These final updates will be crucial for coaching staff adjustments as the Buffaloes aim to avoid a letdown and secure a result that keeps their hopes for a bowl season within reach.