Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Richard Young Drives Momentum Against Houston

Richard Young rushes for 99 yards and two scores to help Colorado defeat Houston 42-32. The sophomore running back discusses his drive to support his family and his future in the NFL.

Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young demonstrated his resilience and explosive potential on November 13, 2026, leading the team to a decisive 42-32 victory over the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Young, who started his collegiate career at Alabama before transferring to Colorado for his fourth season, played a pivotal role in the comeback after the Buffaloes trailed 20-7 early in the contest. His performance against a favored Houston squad highlighted the growing importance of his role within the team's offensive strategy and showcased the physicality that has defined his time in Boulder.

Young Drives Comeback With Explosive Touchdowns

Richard Young recorded 99 rushing yards on 21 carries and scored two crucial touchdowns against the Houston Cougars. These plays were instrumental in shifting the momentum of the game, providing the spark needed to overcome the early deficit and secure a ten-point victory. Young's ability to break tackles and find seams in the defense proved that he is not just a contributing player but a primary engine for the Buffaloes' ground attack. This performance stands as a testament to his development since arriving in Colorado and his capacity to deliver in high-stakes situations.

Also read Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 14 Houston Cougars: Live Score Updates

Family Motivation Fuels On-Field Determination

Young has openly discussed that his motivation extends far beyond individual statistics or team success. He emphasized his deep responsibility to provide for his mother, stating that he must maintain a high level of performance to ensure her well-being. This personal drive to support his family is a common but powerful force for many athletes, and for Young, it serves as a constant reminder of the stakes involved in his career. His focus on providing for his loved ones adds a layer of emotional weight to every snap he takes on the field.

Season Stats Highlight Consistent Production

Through seven games this season, Richard Young has accumulated 315 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 76 carries, averaging over four yards per attempt. His consistency has been vital for the Buffaloes, who have relied on multiple offensive playmakers to sustain drives and score points. Young's production not only boosts his own visibility but also opens up opportunities for other members of the Colorado offense by keeping defenses honest. His ability to convert short-yardage situations and gain yards after contact has made him an indispensable asset to the team.

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Remaining Eligibility Increases NFL Scouting Pressure

With only one year of college eligibility remaining, Young faces increasing pressure to impress NFL scouts and solidify his professional prospects. His journey from Alabama to Colorado has been marked by adjustments to new systems and expectations, yet he has continued to earn a larger role on the team. The upcoming games will be critical for Young to demonstrate that he can translate his determination into sustained production at a high level. Scouts are closely watching his development to see if he can maintain his current trajectory and prove his readiness for the next level.

Buffaloes Offense Evolves With Backfield Contributions

The Colorado Buffaloes have needed contributions from multiple offensive playmakers throughout the season, and Young has proven he can provide an explosive element to the run game. His touchdown against Houston, which occurred in a pivotal moment of the comeback, showcased the physical toughness and agility that define his playing style. As the season progresses, Young's growing confidence and skill set will likely lead to even more significant impacts on the field. The team's success will depend heavily on his ability to continue improving and maintaining his health and focus.