Colorado Buffaloes Predictions Vs Arizona State Sun Devils

Three bold predictions for the Colorado Buffaloes matchup against Arizona State Sun Devils on November 2026, focusing on Deion Sanders' team strategy and player performances.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is guiding a team that demonstrated significant offensive balance during a recent twenty-seven to twenty-four victory over the Kansas State Wildcats. The win at Folsom Field on October thirty-first, twenty twenty-six, highlighted a refined ground attack and improved quarterback play from Isaac Wilson. The Buffaloes now turn their attention to a crucial upcoming matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils, a contest where maintaining this balanced offensive identity will be critical. Success in this game relies heavily on sustaining the momentum built against the Wildcats while adjusting to new defensive schemes.

Richard Young's Role in Run Game

Colorado running back Richard Young is poised to solidify his position as the primary ball carrier after a standout performance against Kansas State. Young earned the starting role by carrying the football twenty-four times for one hundred and twenty yards and two touchdowns. This performance proved that the Alabama transfer can handle a significant workload and serve as a dependable option for the Colorado offense. Coach Deion Sanders has officially confirmed that Young will remain the starter, providing him with another opportunity to establish himself as the primary running back.

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A strong run game could be an important part of the Buffaloes' identity moving forward, especially when facing the Arizona State Sun Devils. Young's ability to gain yards after contact and keep the offense ahead of the chains will be exceptionally valuable. If he can be consistent in gaining positive yardage on early downs, the team could have more flexibility with play-calling. Analysts predict that Young could rush for at least one hundred yards against Arizona State, marking another breakout performance that proves his previous success was not a fluke.

Isaac Wilson Efficiency and Targeting

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson continues to develop well and delivered one of his most efficient performances as the starting quarterback against Kansas State. Wilson completed fourteen of twenty-one passes for one hundred and eighty-five yards in that contest. Although those specific numbers did not stand out as record-breaking, his ability to avoid costly mistakes helped Colorado maintain control of the game. Wilson's progress suggests he can deliver similar efficiency when taking on the Arizona State defense in the upcoming week.

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Without forcing unnecessary throws, the Buffaloes need to take advantage of opportunities downfield against the Sun Devils. Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams remains a valuable target, especially after recording five receptions for eighty-nine yards against Kansas State. Getting Williams involved early could help create opportunities for the rest of Colorado's wide receivers. Wilson must navigate the Sun Devils' pass rush and secondary by identifying defensive pressure and making quick decisions. If he can consistently find his receivers and prioritize protecting the football, Colorado's offense will be set to have a productive afternoon.

Defense and Turnover Battle

The Colorado defense has the potential to give the Buffaloes a major advantage in the turnover battle against Arizona State. The defense has faced challenges throughout the season, but its performance against Kansas State provided encouraging improvements across the board. Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron was especially impressive during the Wildcats game, recording sixteen tackles and two sacks. Lampron's ability to disrupt plays in the backfield will be valuable against the Arizona State offense, which features several playmakers.

The Sun Devils have the ability to create impactful plays through both the passing and run games. Arizona State running back Cardae Mack and wide receiver Reed Harris give the Sun Devils multiple ways to attack opposing defenses. Colorado is going to need to remain disciplined and avoid allowing either player to take over the game. The Buffaloes succeeded on both sides of the ball against the Wildcats and have plenty of reason to believe they can have a similar performance against the Sun Devils. This defensive discipline is key to securing a victory and maintaining the team's upward trajectory under Sanders.