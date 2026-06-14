Colorado Buffaloes Overhaul Roster with Experienced Transfers Under Deion Sanders

Coach Prime’s strategy focuses on proven talent as Colorado rebuilds offensive and defensive lines for 2026.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has made significant changes to his coaching staff and roster construction as the team prepares for the 2026 season.

After a turbulent 2025 campaign that saw inconsistent performances on both sides of the ball, Sanders reshuffled his coordinator positions, bringing in Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator and promoting Chris Marve to defensive coordinator. With their experience, Marion and Marve have helped shift the Buffaloes approach in the transfer portal, emphasizing a blend of proven production and veteran leadership.

This strategic pivot has resulted in one of the most experienced rosters in the nation, positioning Colorado to compete more effectively in the demanding Big 12 conference. The numbers underscore Colorado's renewed focus on experience. According to team statistics, the Buffaloes rank No. 24 in the country in overall experience with a total of 26,384 career snaps. On offense, they sit at No. 25 with 13,514 snaps, while the defense ranks No. 27 with 12,870 snaps.

Combined, the roster boasts 871 games played (41st in FBS) and 389 starts (14th in FBS). This marks a deliberate departure from previous offseasons under Coach Prime, where the team often targeted raw talent. Now, the priority is adding transfers who have proven they can perform at a high level. The offensive line, a persistent weakness, has been completely overhauled.

Colorado added tackles like Georgia transfer Bo Hughley, Rutgers transfer Taj White, Missouri transfer Jayven Richardson, and Cal transfer Leon Bell. At guard, Ohio State transfer Jayvon McFadden and San Jose State transfer Jose Soto join the unit, along with centers Demetrius Hunter and Sean Kinney. Returning contributors like tackle Larry Johnson III and guard Yahya Attia provide additional depth.

This revamped line brings 7,111 combined snaps, ranking 14th in FBS, and should significantly improve pass protection after the 2025 season when the Buffaloes allowed 38 sacks (125th nationally). Defensively, the Buffaloes have also bolstered their trenches with veteran talent. The defensive line now boasts 3,004 snaps of experience, good for No. 6 in the country. This is critical after Colorado struggled mightily against the run in 2025, allowing 222.5 rush yards per game (135th nationally).

To address this, the staff brought in Tulane transfer Santana Hopper, New Mexico State transfer Ezra Christensen, Appalachian State transfer Dylan Manuel, Coastal Carolina transfer Tyler Moore, Maryland transfer Sedrick Smith, and Baylor transfer Samu Taumanupepe. These additions, combined with a new defensive scheme under Marve, aim to strengthen the interior and prevent opposing offenses from exploiting the run game.

Overall, Colorado has built a roster that combines experience with production, creating a foundation for sustained success in the Big 12. The emphasis on proven transfers through the portal has given the Buffaloes a unique edge, and with Marion and Marve leading the coordinator roles, the team is poised to make a significant leap in 2026





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