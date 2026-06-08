Colorado Buffaloes Make Significant Strides in Recruiting, Land Five Commitments

The Colorado Buffaloes have made significant strides in recruiting, landing five commitments from prospects who took official visits to Boulder, Colorado, over the weekend of June 5. With a few months remaining before the early signing period, the Buffaloes' coaches are looking to carry the momentum forward and build out the class of 2027.

The Colorado Buffaloes have made significant strides in recruiting, landing five commitments from prospects who took official visits to Boulder, Colorado, over the weekend of June 5.

This follows their previous success in the class of 2026, where they secured 18 total commitments. With a few months remaining before the early signing period, which opens on Dec. 4, the Buffaloes' coaches are looking to carry the momentum forward and build out the class of 2027.

Several prospects are set to visit the Buffaloes for the weekend of June 12, including three-star wide receiver Jaden Baldwin, who is ranked as the No. 63 receiver recruit and the No. 14 prospect from the state of Arizona in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports. Baldwin is set to visit Colorado on June 12, but he also has trips planned to UNLV, Penn State, and Iowa State during the summer months.

The Buffaloes will have new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who played wide receiver and has experience coaching the position, to help recruit Baldwin. Marion's experience coaching wide receivers could be a significant advantage for the Buffaloes in landing Baldwin's commitment.

Additionally, three-star linebacker Jahmiere Daniels-Portis has a final five of Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Cincinnati, and NC State, and is set to visit Colorado on June 12. A decision could come sooner than later for Daniels-Portis, who is a talented linebacker out of Ohio. The Buffaloes also have a strong chance of landing three-star running back recruit Kylan Bobo, who is the No. 64 running back prospect in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports' rankings.

Bobo has received one prediction in favor of Colorado from 247Sports' Brendan Sonnone, and a commitment to the Buffaloes could be imminent given Colorado's momentum on the recruiting trail. Furthermore, three-star linebacker recruit James Harris Jr. out of Houston, Texas, is being recruited by programs like Miami and Oregon State, but the Buffaloes have the advantage of hosting Harris after his visit with the Tar Heels, with a clear need at the linebacker position.

Colorado's only current linebacker on the roster is a freshman, making Harris a highly sought-after recruit. The Buffaloes will also host three-star linebacker Aaron Williams, who is ranked as the No. 46 linebacker recruit in the class of 2027 by On3. Williams is a physical linebacker who can defend both the pass and the run, and his closing speed might be his biggest strength.

The Buffaloes will have to fend off the Bulldogs in order to land Williams' commitment, as he has already taken his first official visit to Mississippi State. Overall, the Colorado Buffaloes are making significant strides in recruiting, and several prospects are set to visit the program in the coming weeks.

With a strong coaching staff and a clear need at various positions, the Buffaloes are well-positioned to make a strong push for these recruits and build out their class of 2027





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Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class Of 2027 Jaden Baldwin Jahmiere Daniels-Portis Kylan Bobo James Harris Jr. Aaron Williams

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