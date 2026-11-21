Colorado Buffaloes suffer defeat against Cincinnati Bearcats on November 21, 2026, due to critical turnovers by Isaac Wilson and defensive struggles despite strong performances from Richard Young and Ernest Campbell.

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a significant defeat against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 21, 2026. Despite showing flashes of offensive potential, particularly after the first quarter, the Buffaloes were unable to overcome recurring issues with turnovers and defensive lapses. Head Coach Deion Sanders witnessed his team struggle to maintain control of the game, ultimately falling short in a contest where they entered hoping to leverage their improving rushing attack.

Colorado Buffaloes Run Game Shows Promise

Colorado running back Richard Young continues to establish himself as a critical component of the Buffaloes' offensive strategy. Entering the matchup, Young was coming off an impressive performance against Houston where he recorded 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He had also rushed for a career-high 120 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas State earlier in the season, signaling a positive trajectory for the unit. Against Cincinnati, Young recorded eight carries for 27 yards and scored a crucial touchdown in the first half. His four-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter was pivotal, helping Colorado tie the game at 14-14 and demonstrating his ability to find the end zone consistently.

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Campbell Provides Vital Passing Explosion

Colorado wide receiver Ernest Campbell provided a necessary spark in the passing game, catching a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Isaac Wilson late in the first quarter. This play was vital as it allowed Colorado to get on the scoreboard after the Cincinnati Bearcats had jumped to a 14-0 lead. Campbell's ability to create a big play downfield gave the Buffaloes some life on offense and highlighted the potential of the passing attack. With the team searching for more consistency through the air, such explosive plays are nearly vital to keep opposing defenses honest and maintain offensive rhythm.

Isaac Wilson Turnovers Hurt Momentum

Isaac Wilson had the opportunity to lead the Colorado offense to an important road victory and a conference win, but his performance was marred by significant errors. Wilson showed promise as a passer in the first half, connecting with Ernest Campbell for the 36-yard touchdown and throwing for 139 yards. However, he also threw three interceptions, which provided additional opportunities for Cincinnati to build its lead. The game concluded with a Wilson interception with just 33 seconds left in the matchup. The Buffaloes cannot afford to give away possessions, especially against a team that has demonstrated the ability to capitalize on mistakes. Wilson needs to improve his protection of the football and make smarter decisions to avoid these costly errors.

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Cincinnati Defense Dominates Key Moments

The Colorado defense was unable to slow down the Cincinnati offense, allowing the Bearcats to find success both on the ground and through the air. Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb contributed significantly on both sides of the ball, helping the Bearcats maintain control. Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV played efficiently, completing 12 of his first 13 passing attempts for 116 yards and a touchdown. The defensive struggles allowed Cincinnati to keep a steady hold on the game, exploiting weaknesses that Colorado failed to address effectively throughout the contest.

Next Steps for Colorado Offense Strategy

The loss highlights the need for Colorado to address its turnover issues and defensive vulnerabilities moving forward. While players like Richard Young and Ernest Campbell provided bright spots, the team must establish a more dependable rushing attack and improve quarterback decision-making. The coaching staff has other reasons to get Young involved, but the offense must become more consistent to compete at a higher level. Future games will require a tighter focus on protecting the football and executing defensive schemes to prevent opponents from capitalizing on mistakes.